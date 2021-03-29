Proactive news headlines including Pan Asia Metals, AVZ Minerals, Emyria, Firefinch and Buru Energy

Sydney, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has intersected near-surface tungsten mineralisation with good grades over robust widths while drilling at Than Pho West (TPW) prospect within the Khao Soon Tungsten Project (KSTP) in southern Thailand. Click here
- AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has signed a binding offtake agreement for the sale of tin concentrate from the Manono Project in the DRC to Kalon Resources Limited, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Noble Group Holdings Limited. Click here
- Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) is higher after accepting an offer for the award of bid block L20-1 in the onshore Carnarvon Basin, an area with highly prospective with geology and play types complimentary to its existing assets in the area. Click here
- West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has been as much as 58% higher after having the path towards production this year at the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa cleared by the reinstatement of the Environmental Authorisation (EA). Click here
- Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) (OTCMKTS:CNGGF) (FRA:CVJ) have entered into a collaboration agreement to seek the accelerated registration of a unique, low-dose, CBD-only capsule with Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Click here
- Firefinch Ltd's (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) latest drilling from Viper Deposit within the Morila Gold Project in Mali has delivered high-grade gold, with a resource estimation update underway and increases in size and confidence expected. Click here
