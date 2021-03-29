Worldwide X-Ray Tube Industry to 2028 - Players Include Malvern Panalytical, Lafco India Scientific Industries and Comet Group Among Others

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global X-Ray Tube Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for x-ray tube is assessed to display growth at a CAGR of 4.67% during the reviewed years of 2021-2028.



Factors such as the need for quality control in the manufacturing industry, along with high demand from the healthcare industry, are adding to the growth of the considered market. The growing prevalence of cancer has led patients to opt for radiotherapy. This has increased the demand for x-ray tubes, which is expected to increase in the near future.



Additionally, the increasing demand for mobile and wireless x-ray systems is generating new opportunities for the x-ray tube market. However, stringent regulations are obstructing the global market's future growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global x-ray tube market includes the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate in the x-ray tube market over the projected years. The region's robust growth can be attributed to the growing need for better diagnostic machines like x-rays, owing to the large population base. In China, the elderly population is anticipated to surge in the next few years, which has compelled the government to increase investments in public hospitals. Besides, the government has introduced several policies to improve the overall healthcare structure. Such initiatives for enhanced healthcare standards are adding to the growth of the x-ray tube market across China. Thus, these factors are simultaneously supporting the development of the x-ray tube market in the APAC region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



Leading companies in the x-ray tube market are Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Lafco India Scientific Industries, Comet Group, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co Ltd, Varex Imaging Corporation, Superior X-Ray Tube, General Electric Healthcare, Gulmay, Oxford Instruments Plc, Dunlee (Philips Company Group), Siemens Healthineers AG, and Yxlon International.



General Electric Healthcare is among the leading providers of medical technology and digital solutions. Its business operations include healthcare systems and life sciences. Besides, the company offers various products, including medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems, drug discovery, and others. It enables medical professionals to make informed decisions via intelligent devices, data analytics, and services. GE has operations across various regions, and is headquartered in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global X-Ray Tube Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Major Components of X-Ray Tubes

2.1.1. Envelope

2.1.2. Cathode

2.1.3. Anode

2.1.4. Protective Housing

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Technological Innovations in the Market

2.2.2. Increased Usage of X-Ray Technology at Airport Security

2.2.3. Automotive Manufacturing is Key Sector in the Market

2.3. Impact of COVID-19 on X-Ray Tube Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Regulatory Policies & Framework

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Vendor Scorecard

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.9.2. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.9.3. New Product Launches

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Need for Quality Control in Manufacturing Industry

2.10.2. Increased Demand from Healthcare Industry

2.10.3. Growth in Aerospace and Defense Sector

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Strict Regulations

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Growing Demand for Mobile/Wireless X-Ray Systems

2.12.2. Growth Opportunities from Food & Beverage Industry



3. Global X-Ray Tube Market - by Type

3.1. Rotating Anode Tube

3.2. Stationary X-Ray Tube



4. Global X-Ray Tube Market - by Industry Vertical

4.1. Manufacturing

4.2. Healthcare

4.3. Food

4.4. Aerospace & Defense

4.5. Other Industry Verticals



5. Global X-Ray Tube Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Type

5.1.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Type

5.2.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Type

5.3.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Type

5.4.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Type

5.5.2. Market by Industry Vertical

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co Ltd

6.2. Comet Group

6.3. General Electric Healthcare

6.4. Dunlee (Philips Company Group)

6.5. Lafco India Scientific Industries

6.6. Malvern Panalytical Ltd

6.7. Oxford Instruments plc

6.8. Siemens Healthineers AG

6.9. Varex Imaging Corporation

6.10. Yxlon International

6.11. Gulmay

6.12. Superior X-Ray Tube



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology

