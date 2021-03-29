Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market (2021 to 2028) - Awareness Among Patients About Treatment Options Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to display a positive market trend over the estimated phase 2021-2028, while exhibiting a CAGR of 11.54%.



Factors such as the growing incidence of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and the adoption of minimally-invasive procedures for its treatment are majorly boosting the growth of this market. However, the stringent regulatory processes and the intense rivalry among competitors are hampering the industry growth. On the bright side though, continuous advancement in technology presents numerous growth opportunities for the studied market. Also, developing nations are showing huge potential for growth, which is beneficial for market progress.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for peripheral vascular devices spans across the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate in the global market. Countries in this region offer lucrative opportunities for industry players. Also, factors such as increasing healthcare budgets and expanding disposable income are helping the market to grow further. Besides, a rise in the demand for advanced vascular devices, as a result of the rise in the geriatric population, is supplementing the growth of the peripheral vascular devices market.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The companies competing in the peripheral vascular devices market include Terumo Interventional Systems Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Angioscore Inc (Spectranetics Corporation), Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc (Cordis), Teleflex Medical, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Cook Group, Endologix, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories.



Cardinal Health Inc is a Fortune 500 company providing healthcare services. Its specialization includes the distribution of medical products and pharmaceuticals, and it serves more than 100,000 locations. Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of Cordis in 2015, which was earlier a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The INCRAFT AAA Stent Graft System, PRECISE PRO RX Stent, ANGIOGUARD RX Guidewire System, CORDIS Access Portfolio Diagnostic Guidewires, EMERALD Diagnostic Guidewire, AQUATRACK Hydrophilic Nitinol Guidewire, Guiding Catheters, and Steerable Guidewires are some of the products and systems offered by the company. Cardinal's health brand products are sold and distributed across North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Surge in the Adoption of Vascular Procedures

2.1.2. Product Recalls Owing to Safety Concerns

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Merger & Acquisitions

2.6.2. Product Launch & Developments

2.6.3. Partnership, Contract/Agreement & Collaboration

2.6.4. Business Expansion

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Minimally-Invasive Procedures for Peripheral Arterial Disease

2.7.2. Proliferating Incidence of Peripheral Arterial Disease

2.7.3. Changing Lifestyle and Rapid Growth in Aging Population

2.7.4. Continuous Technological Advancements

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Stringent Regulatory Process

2.8.2. Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies for Peripheral Vascular Devices

2.8.3. Intense Competition

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Awareness Among Patients About Treatment Options

2.9.2. Market Potential in Developing Countries



3. Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook - by Device Type

3.1. Peripheral Vascular Stents

3.1.1. Self-Expanding Peripheral Vascular Stents

3.1.2. Balloon-Expanding Peripheral Vascular Stents

3.1.3. Drug-Eluting Peripheral Vascular Stents

3.1.4. Covered Stents

3.2. Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Balloon Catheters

3.2.1. Standard Pta Balloon Catheter

3.2.2. High-Pressure Pta Balloon Catheter

3.2.3. Large Pta Balloon Catheter

3.2.4. Small Pta Balloon Catheter

3.2.5. Specialty Pta Balloon Catheter

3.2.6. Drug-Coated Pta Balloon Catheter

3.3. Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Guidewires

3.4. Atherectomy Devices

3.5. Embolic Protection Devices

3.6. Inferior Vena Cava Filters

3.7. Other Device Types



4. Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Regional Outlook

4.1. North America

4.1.1. Market by Device Type

4.1.1.1. Market by Peripheral Vascular Stents

4.1.1.2. Market by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Balloon Catheters

4.1.2. Country Analysis

4.1.2.1. United States

4.1.2.2. Canada

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. Market by Device Type

4.2.1.1. Market by Peripheral Vascular Stents

4.2.1.2. Market by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Balloon Catheters

4.2.2. Country Analysis

4.2.2.1. United Kingdom

4.2.2.2. Germany

4.2.2.3. France

4.2.2.4. Spain

4.2.2.5. Italy

4.2.2.6. Russia

4.2.2.7. Rest of Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.3.1. Market by Device Type

4.3.1.1. Market by Peripheral Vascular Stents

4.3.1.2. Market by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Balloon Catheters

4.3.2. Country Analysis

4.3.2.1. China

4.3.2.2. Japan

4.3.2.3. India

4.3.2.4. South Korea

4.3.2.5. Asean Countries

4.3.2.6. Australia & New Zealand

4.3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.4. Latin America

4.4.1. Market by Device Type

4.4.1.1. Market by Peripheral Vascular Stents

4.4.1.2. Market by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Balloon Catheters

4.4.2. Country Analysis

4.4.2.1. Brazil

4.4.2.2. Mexico

4.4.2.3. Rest of Latin America

4.5. Middle East and Africa

4.5.1. Market by Device Type

4.5.2. Market by Peripheral Vascular Stents

4.5.3. Market by Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Balloon Catheters

4.5.4. Country Analysis

4.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

4.5.4.2. Turkey

4.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

4.5.4.4. South Africa

4.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Abbott Laboratories

5.2. Angioscore Inc (Spectranetics Corporation)

5.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

5.4. Becton Dickinson and Company

5.5. Cook Group

5.6. Cardinal Health Inc (Cordis)

5.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

5.8. Endologix

5.9. Koninklijke Philips Nv

5.10. Medtronic plc

5.11. Teleflex Medical

5.12. Terumo Interventional Systems Inc



6. Methodology & Scope

6.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

6.2. Sources of Data

6.3. Research Methodology



