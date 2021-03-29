Worldwide Ecotourism Industry to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Market Forecasts

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ecotourism is a form of travel that puts a great emphasis on maintaining and preserving the nature. This form of tourism comes under the concept of sustainable tourism which aims to minimize negative impact on natural ecosystem. Ecotourism involves travelling to remote and pristine destinations where the fauna, flora, and cultural heritage are the center of attractions. The Global Ecotourism Network (GEN) defines ecotourism as "responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people, and creates knowledge and understanding through interpretation and education of all involved (visitors, staff and the visited)". The market includes expenditure incurred by travelers from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The ecotourism market is studied for international outbound travel only.



The growth of ecotourism industry can be primarily attributed to growing environmental awareness. Moreover, growing travelers interest in the field of tropical ecology, ethnobotany, primate ecology, and the archaeology of ancient civilizations have augmented the expansion of the global ecotourism market. Growing availability of eco-friendly tourist accommodation has also made way for the growth of ecotourism market. However, concerns about ecotourism regarding the degree of social fairness act as the major restraint for the ecotourism market. On the contrary, growing propensity of people towards ecotravel to experience foreign culture and the way of living to break the monotony of daily life provides growth opportunities for the ecotourism industry. Ecotourism at current, is in its nascent stage and is expected to witness widespread adoption the upcoming years.



The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel, the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. By region, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countries.



The global ecotourism market is analyzed on the basis of its prospects and future growth rate. The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global ecotourism market. These include market forecast, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and role of key players operating in the market.



Some of the major players profiled in the report include Travel Leaders Group, LLC, Aracari Travel, FROSCH International Travel, Inc., .Undiscovered Mountains Ltd, Adventure Alternative, Intrepid Group Limited, Rickshaw Travel Group, G Adventures, Steppes discovery and Small World Journeys Pty Ltd



