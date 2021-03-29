Worldwide Wound Care Industry to 2028 - by Application, Product, End-use and Region

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Chronic, Acute Wounds), by Product (Advanced, Surgical), by End Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound care market size is expected to reach USD 27.21 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population are the key factors driving the global market. An increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) across the globe is also anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers offer a variety of services, such as surgical care, diagnostics, and preventive procedures.



Surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, and Gastro-Intestinal (GI)-related surgeries are also performed in ASCs. Earlier, ASCs were only capable of performing GI-related minor surgeries; however, with the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, services offered by ASCs expanded and grew exponentially. In addition, ASCs are highly cost-effective as favorable reimbursement coverages are provided for ASC services. The chances of contracting post-surgical, hospital-related infections are also reduced.



ASCs provide specific instructions to patients regarding post-surgical homecare. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data records of 2014, there were 17.2 million hospital visits. These included invasive, therapeutic surgeries, and ambulatory surgeries. Around 9.94 million (57.8%) of these surgeries occurred in hospital-owned ambulatory surgery settings and the remaining 7.26 million surgeries (42.2%) were conducted in hospitals.



Wound Care Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the advanced wound dressing segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases and rising adoption of advanced wound care products.

Home healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment over the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population and rising adoption of negative pressure wound therapy.

The acute wounds application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increased number of surgeries and burn cases.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgeries and burns cases in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.3 Market Formulation & Validation

1.4 Region Wise Market Calculation

1.4.1 Region Wise Market: Base Estimates

1.4.2 Global Market: CAGR Calculation

1.5 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

1.6 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Market Segmentation

2.3 Competitive Insights

2.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Wound Care Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.4 User Perspective Analysis

3.4.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2 Market influencer analysis

3.5 List of End Users

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Global increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

3.7.1.2 Increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

3.7.1.3 Increasing number of accidents

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Stringent manufacturing policies

3.8 Wound Care Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

3.8.2 Porter's five forces analysis



Chapter 4 Wound Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Wound Care Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

4.5 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

4.5.1 Advanced Wound Dressing

4.5.1.1 Advanced wound dressing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.2 Foam Dressing

4.5.1.2.1 Foam dressing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings

4.5.1.3.1 Hydrocolloid dressings market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.4 Film Dressings

4.5.1.4.1 Film dressings market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.5 Alginate Dressings

4.5.1.5.1 Alginate dressings market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.6 Hydrogel Dressings

4.5.1.6.1 Hydrogel dressings market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.7 Collagen Dressings

4.5.1.7.1 Collagen dressings market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.8 Other Advanced Wound Dressings

4.5.1.8.1 Other advanced wound dressings market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Surgical Wound Care

4.5.2.1 Surgical wound care market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2 Sutures & Staples

4.5.2.2.1 Sutures & staples market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3 Tissue Adhesives & Sealants

4.5.2.3.1 Tissue adhesives & sealants market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.4 Anti-infective Dressing

4.5.2.4.1 Anti-infective dressing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Traditional Wound Care

4.5.3.1 Traditional wound care market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2 Medical Tapes

4.5.3.2.1 Medical tapes market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3.3 Cleansing Agents

4.5.3.3.1 Cleansing agents market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4 Wound Therapy Devices

4.5.4.1 Wound therapy devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

4.5.4.2.1 NPWT market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4.3 Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

4.5.4.3.1 oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4.4 Electric Stimulation Devices

4.5.4.4.1 Electric stimulation devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4.5 Pressure Relief Devices

4.5.4.5.1 Pressure relief devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4.6 Other Wound Therapy Devices

4.5.4.6.1 Other wound therapy devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Wound Care Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Wound Care Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2028

5.5 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.1.1 Hospitals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Specialty Clinics

5.5.2.1 Specialty clinics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Home Healthcare

5.5.3.1 Home healthcare market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Others

5.5.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Wound Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Wound Care Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

6.5 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

6.5.1 Chronic Wounds

6.5.1.1 Chronic wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.1.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

6.5.1.2.1 Diabetic foot ulcers market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.1.3 Pressure Ulcers

6.5.1.3.1 Pressure ulcers market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.1.4 Venous Leg Ulcers

6.5.1.4.1 Venous leg ulcers market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.1.5 Other Chronic Wounds

6.5.1.5.1 Other chronic wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Acute Wounds

6.5.2.1 Acute wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2.2 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

6.5.2.2.1 Surgical & traumatic wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2.3 Burn Wounds

6.5.2.3.1 Burn wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Wound Care Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, End Use, and Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Regional Market Dashboard

7.4 Regional Market Snapshot

7.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

7.5.1 North America

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.3 Asia Pacific

7.6 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis

7.6.1 North America

7.6.2 Europe

7.6.3 Asia Pacific

7.6.4 Latin America

7.6.5 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8 Wound Care Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Development & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.1.1 Heat map analysis

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 List of key distributors

8.3.2 Key customers

8.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2020

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Smith & Nephew PLC

8.4.1.1 Company overview

8.4.1.2 Financial performance

8.4.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.2 Molnlycke Health Care AB

8.4.2.1 Company overview

8.4.2.2 Product benchmarking

8.4.2.3 Strategic initiatives

8.4.3 Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.)

8.4.3.1 Company overview

8.4.3.2 Product benchmarking

8.4.3.3 Strategic initiatives

8.4.4 ConvaTec Group PLC

8.4.4.1 Company overview

8.4.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.5 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

8.4.5.1 Company overview

8.4.5.2 Financial performance

8.4.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.6 Baxter International, Inc.

8.4.6.1 Company overview

8.4.6.2 Financial performance

8.4.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.7 Coloplast Corp.

8.4.7.1 Company overview

8.4.7.2 Financial performance

8.4.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.8 Medtronic PLC

8.4.8.1 Company overview

8.4.8.2 Financial performance

8.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.9 The 3M Company

8.4.9.1 Company overview

8.4.9.2 Financial performance

8.4.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.10 Derma Sciences, Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

8.4.10.1 Company overview

8.4.10.2 Financial performance

8.4.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.11 Medline Industries, Inc.

8.4.11.1 Company overview

8.4.11.2 Product benchmarking

8.4.12 Advancis Medical USA LLC

8.4.12.1 Company overview

8.4.12.2 Product benchmarking

8.4.12.3 Strategic initiatives

8.4.13 B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.4.13.1 Company overview

8.4.13.2 Financial performance

8.4.13.3 Product benchmarking



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vk4jrz