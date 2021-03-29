Global Immuno-Oncology Market Report 2021-2026: Merck's Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) Leads the Market

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology - Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Unmet Needs - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Immuno-Oncology - Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Unmet Needs" assesses physician perceptions on use of immuno-oncology drugs in clinical practice in the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan. It also provides the landscape of marketed and pipeline immuno-oncology drugs across the five major classes (bispecific antibodies, cancer vaccines, cell therapies, checkpoint modulators and oncolytic viruses), opportunities, challenges, and unmet needs.

Immuno-oncology (IO) describes the treatment of various cancers with the use of bispecific-antibodies, cancer vaccines, cell therapies, checkpoint modulators and oncolytic viruses.

These classes of IO therapies achieved sales of ~$30B in 2019, which is projected to reach ~$95B by 2026. Of these, checkpoint modulators is the most valuable segment, forecast to achieve $66B in sales by 2026.



The field of (IO) is consolidating its presence in most major types of cancer, as there are now 22 marketed agents in the 7MM (United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan), the majority being cancer vaccines, followed by 8 checkpoint modulators and 4 cell therapies.



IO agents are part of the standard of care in major cancer types, such as Melanoma, Lung, and Head & Neck Cancer. The clinical activity in the field is among the highest in oncology, with 4,822 clinical trials in the 7MM as of December 2020 and 422 drugs in clinical development.



Key Questions Answered

What impact will late-stage pipeline agents have on the market? Which class of IO drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in IO, which pipeline agents or strategies are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

How is the field of checkpoint modulation going to move forward? Which technologies are the most promising for combinations?

What is the regulatory landscape for IO agents in the US, the 5EU and Japan?

What is the current and future outlook of IO according to high prescribers?

Key findings from the report include

The field of immuno-oncology (IO) is consolidating its presence in most major types of cancer: There are currently 22 marketed IO products in the 7MM. Prophylactic and therapeutic cancer vaccines lead the category with 9 products, followed by checkpoint modulators with 8 approved drugs and cell therapies with 4 approved drugs. As of December 2020, there are 4,822 clinical trials investigating IO across the 7MM with 422 drugs in development.

Checkpoint modulation is the most valuable IO sector: The checkpoint modulation market was valued at $24B in 2019 globally and is forecast to reach $66.5B by 2026, with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) leading the market. Key patent expiries for checkpoint modulators in the decade 2020-2030 will start eroding market value away from branded agents and into biosimilars.

Existing programs facilitate the approval and development of IO: Special new designations for certain components of IO can be assigned such as RMAT in the US and ATMP in the EU. Countries in the 7MM have set programs to expedite IO therapy approvals, especially when they address an unmet need or are targeting orphan indications.

High cost of therapy and need for personalized treatment using biomarkers remain as unmet needs: Despite new competitors entering the market, IO agents have retained or increased their very high prices, causing concern for their future use in most markets The need for better biomarkers to guide treatment decisions is well-documented and new efforts in the industry may move the needle in the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Table of Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings



3. Immuno-oncology Overview

3.1. What is Immuno-oncology?

3.2. Most Important Milestones of Immuno-oncology Development Globally

3.3. Key Twitter Chat



4. Trends

4.1. Industry Trends - Bispecific Antibodies

4.2. Industry Trends - Cancer Vaccines

4.3. Industry Trends - Cell Therapies

4.4. Industry Trends - Checkpoint Modulators

4.5. Industry Trends - Oncolytic Viruses

4.6. Regulatory Trends



5. Value Chain

5.1. Immuno-oncology Value Chain

5.2. Bispecific Antibodies

5.3. Cancer Vaccines

5.4. Cell Therapies

5.5. Checkpoint Modulators

5.6. Oncolytic Viruses

5.7. Immuno-oncology in Clinical Trials



6. Marketed Products

6.1. Marketed Immuno-oncology Products in the 7MM

6.2. Total Market Size for Immuno-oncology Agents

6.3. Ten Highest-grossing Immuno-oncology Treatments in 2019

6.4. Leading Checkpoint Modulators in The 7MM

6.5. Leading Cancer Vaccines, Bispecific Antibodies and Oncolytic Viruses in The 7MM

6.6. Leading Cell Therapies in The 7MM



7. Pipeline Products

7.1. Immuno-oncology Pipeline Products in the 7MM

7.2. Pipeline Products by Type and Phase

7.3. Future Outlook of Immuno-oncology Agents According to High-Prescribing Physicians

7.4. Consensus Forecast Sales for the Top Products per Class of Immuno-oncology

7.5. Late Stage Bispecific Antibody Products

7.6. Late Stage Cancer Vaccine Products

7.7. Late Stage Cell Therapy Products

7.8. Late Stage Checkpoint Modulator Products

7.9. Late Stage Oncolytic Virus Products



8. Market Analysis and Deals

8.1. Immuno-oncology Market Analysis and Forecast by Class of Therapy

8.2. Top 10 Transaction Deals by Size during 2011-2020 in the Immuno-oncology Space

8.3. Latest Transaction Deals in the Immuno-oncology Space

8.4. Mergers and Acquisitions That Include Immuno-oncology Assets: 2019 - 2020

8.5. Mergers and Acquisitions That Include Immuno-oncology Assets: 2014 - 2018



9. Regulatory and Market Access

9.1. Immuno-oncology in Clinical Trials

9.2. Differences in Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials - KOLs Perspective

9.3. Challenges in Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials - KOLs Perspective

9.4. Regulatory and Market Access - US

9.5. Regulatory and Market Access - Europe

9.6. Regulatory and Market Access - Japan

9.7. Comparison of Early Access Schemes in the US, EU, and Japan

9.8. Barriers to Access According to High Prescribers



10. Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs

10.1. Bispecific Antibodies - Opportunities & Challenges

10.2. Cancer Vaccines - Opportunities & Challenges

10.3. Cell Therapies- Opportunities & Challenges

10.4. Checkpoint Modulators - Opportunities & Challenges

10.5. Oncolytic Viruses - Opportunities & Challenges

10.6. Clinical Unmet Needs in Immuno-oncology - Gap Analysis

10.7. Commercial Unmet Needs in Immuno-oncology - Gap Analysis

10.8. Unmet Needs - KOLs Perspective

10.9. Unmet Needs According to High Prescribers

10.10. R&D Strategies

10.11. Opportunities According to KOLs and Closing Remarks



11. Companies

11.1. Drug Development Scorecard

11.1.1. Current Major Players

11.1.2. Novartis

11.1.3. Merck & Co

11.1.4. Gilead

11.1.5. Roche

11.1.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.1.7. AstraZeneca

11.1.8. Sanofi

11.1.9. Amgen

11.1.10. Regeneron

11.2. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength

11.2.1. Genmab

11.2.2. Bluebird Bio

11.2.3. GlaxoSmithKline

11.2.4. Iovance Biotherapeutics

11.2.5. Macrogenics

11.2.6. Hookipa

11.2.7. SELLAS Life Sciences

11.2.8. IMV

11.2.9. Replimune

11.2.10. Oncolytics



