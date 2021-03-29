MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: MT Højgaard Holding A/S MT Højgaard Holding A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 22 March to 26 March 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement31,420172.697.152.986
22 March 2021
23 March 2021
24 March 2021
25 March 2021
26 March 2021		500
500
500
500
600		195.90
198.20
194.80
193.98
193.75		97,950
99,100
97,400
96,990
116,250
Accumulated under the programme44,020 7,660,676

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 22 March to 26 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 44,020 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.565% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


Attachments
Appendix - Overview of transactions (22-26 March 2021) MTHH_Company Announcement 22_2021