MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 22 March to 26 March 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|31,420
|172.69
|7.152.986
|22 March 2021
23 March 2021
24 March 2021
25 March 2021
26 March 2021
|500
500
500
500
600
|195.90
198.20
194.80
193.98
193.75
|97,950
99,100
97,400
96,990
116,250
|Accumulated under the programme
|44,020
|7,660,676
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 22 March to 26 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 44,020 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.565% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
