MCEWEN MINING: Normal Operation Restored in Mexico

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to report that activities at its El Gallo Project in Mexico have been restored following successful resolution of the concerns raised by members of the nearby communities. A new 10-year agreement has been reached providing additional support to the communities and greater long-term certainty for the El Gallo operation.

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

