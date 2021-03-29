Author Examines Trump’s Damaging Impact on America’s Social Justice Movement, Advocates for Voter Education in ‘The Demolition of Democracy’

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of Donald J. Trump’s tumultuous presidency, many Americans question how the nation reached this moment of political division and upheaval. In his fourth book “The Demolition of Democracy: Has America Lost Its Soul,” author, veteran, and diversity and inclusion educator Ted Bagley provides a passionate critique of the Trump administration and its policies and analyzes the negative impact of Trump’s presidency on America’s traditions and morals.



“The Demolition of Democracy” strongly asserts that the Trump administration, and the resulting division stemming from the ongoing fight for social justice, has caused a sharp and concerning decline in America’s values. In his book, Bagley discusses Trump’s greatest blunders while in office and points to the former president’s loyal followers as a major source of the current social tension in America.



Bagley analyzes how issues such as the re-emergence of white supremacist groups into the limelight, violence toward minority groups, and the rising distrust of the media are a direct result of Trump’s impact on America. “The Demolition of Democracy” examines how these damaging trends have been brewing in the background of American life all along – Trump simply brought them into the light and gave them a platform.



“We are so divided in this country. You can see it in the stark party-line votes for and passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” Bagley said. “While Trump certainly played a role, this division we are seeing isn’t just about him and his presidency. It’s about issues that remain to be dealt with under the Biden administration. Trump gave, in my mind, racists and people with negative ideas a passport. The genie is out of the bottle with Trump – that’s the issue. Can you put it back in?”



Ultimately, Bagley hopes his book can encourage readers to embrace their significance as U.S. voters and educate themselves about the candidates on their ballot. “The Demolition of Democracy” also emphasizes the importance of midterm voting, the results of which can have an even greater impact on Americans than the person selected to sit in the Oval Office.



“The Demolition of Democracy: Has America Lost Its Soul”

By Ted Bagley

ISBN: 978-1-7960-3539-1 (hc); ISBN: 978-1-7960-3538-4 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-7960-3537-7 (e)

Available through Xlibris, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Ted Bagley is the founder of TBJ Consulting, which is focused on executive coaching, diversity training, labor relations, and organization development. Bagley is a native of Birmingham, Ala., and an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star Medal of Valor. He also served as a member of the President’s Honor Guard in Ft. Myers, Va. Bagley graduated from Franklin Business and Law School in Columbus, Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He then earned a master’s degree in counseling from North Carolina Central University. Bagley spent 25 years with the General Electric Company, two years with Dell, and 16 years with Amgen Pharmaceutical. After retiring in 2015, he started his own consulting business. Before the release of “The Demolition of Democracy,” Bagley authored three other books: “The Tragedy of Darkness,” “My Personal War Within: A Struggle to Find Inner Peace,” and “The Success Factor: Navigating the Treacherous Waters of Corporate America (The 21st Century Worker).” His family includes his wife, Debra, and four children, and he currently resides in Simi Valley, Calif. To learn more, please visit www.tbjwork.com or view a trailer for the book on YouTube.



