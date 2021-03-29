Psirenity granted approval to conduct Jamaica’s first psilocybin clinical trial to help manage depression

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psirenity, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Leaf Canada Inc., today announced it has received approval to conduct the first clinical trial protocol with psilocybin in Jamaica.



Psirenity is emerging as a global leader in science-backed brain health and wellness. Its focus is on providing holistic treatments that help solve today’s mental health pandemic by expanding its own understanding and the world’s acceptance of advanced psychedelic-enhanced mental health solutions, while accelerating patient intake and commercialization of its products.

The protocol was approved by the University of the West Indies’ Ethics Committee. The clinical trial will begin within the next 90 days at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research (CAIHR), at the University of the West Indies with 32 patients, led by Professor Roger Gibson, Principal Investigator.

The Phase I open-label multiple micro-dose study with purified psilocybin will use standard and controlled release oral tablets. The trial is aimed at assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of two unique psilocybin micro-dose products developed by the Psirenity team in the management of mild to moderate depression.

“The clinical trial is not only a historical first for Jamaica, it showcases the advanced state of Psirenity and its commitment to science-backed methods for improving wellness. We are confident our Phase 1 trial will highlight the medical benefits and positive impacts of using our innovative psilocybin delivery systems to manage depression in adults,” says Psirenity CEO Chris McCullough.

“This clinical study is the first and only one of its kind approved in the Caribbean, which will surely pave the way for further studies aimed at proving the medical benefits of psilocybin in brain health and wellness. Through our strong partnerships with key agencies in Jamaica, such as, the University of the West Indies, Scientific Research Council, Research and Product Development Solutions, Jamaica and LONACAS Consulting, we are positioned to make tremendous strides in our psychedelic mushroom clinical, wellness and cultivation programs in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean," McCullough added.

Worldwide, more than 300 million people suffer mental health issues, creating a potential market worth $233 billion.

About New Leaf Canada Inc.

New Leaf Canada was founded in 2010 by former NHL enforcer Ryan VandenBusssche to explore alternative treatment for physical and mental health wellness. Ryan is a passionate spokesperson and advocate for bringing alternative health and wellness solutions to both athletes and millions of pain sufferers worldwide from his federally licensed Innovation Centre.

About Psirenity Inc.

Psirenity Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of New Leaf Canada Inc., is a mental-wellness brand dedicated to developing clinically proven, scientifically backed breakthroughs in psychedelics that restore mental well-being and lead to deeper self-awareness. Psirenity believes creating advanced psilocybin therapies for mental health and offering proprietary psycho-educational programs, as well as evidence-based therapeutics and nutraceuticals, can help advance human achievement through enhanced psychedelics. Psirenity’s leading scientific thinkers use high-quality, minimally processed products to develop the next generation of psilocybin-based therapies that heighten mental acuity and offer new kinds of connections with a more peaceful sense of self. This is the Science of Peace of Mind™.

For more information, contact:



CEO Chris McCullough

E: chris@psirenity.com

T: 905-541-9944