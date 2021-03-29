Intema Appoints Strategic Advisors to Support Esports and iGaming Initiatives

English French

MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Leigh Hughes to its newly-constituted advisory board and retained Jonathan Kowit and Jennifer Lazarus as executive marketing advisors, to provide strategic expertise in content strategy, customer acquisition, retention and brand development.



“I’m excited to have Leigh, Jonathan and Jennifer assist us as we expand our business in the vast and growing esports and iGaming sectors,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Their knowledge, expertise and valued social networks will contribute greatly to Intema as we pursue our strategy of diversifying our business into this new vertical for Intema, mainly through complementary acquisitions to broaden the scope of our services in the esports and iGaming sectors.”

Leigh Hughes brings over 15 years of professional experience in integrated corporate and marketing communications and extensive experience in venture capital services and commercialization of private and public companies across North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. Leigh has helped finance multiple public companies and successfully completed M&A transactions across many sectors.

Jonathan Kowit brings 20 years of customer acquisition and brand development experience, having led marketing efforts at public companies such as Audible (a division of Amazon) and Weightwatchers.com (then a division of WW), plus several high-profile VC-backed companies. He also serves on the boards of privately owned SaaS solution providers Tassl and PartySpace and is a co-founder of Centricity, a platform for client referrals.

Jennifer formerly served as Chief Digital Officer for a multi-title publishing company and has held strategic content and marketing roles at both publicly-traded companies including Weightwatchers.com (then a division of WW), and mass media companies including the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and the Public Broadcasting Company (PBS). Jennifer now serves in a key leadership role for Digimentors, a digital consultancy and virtual and hybrid events company. Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University and a Masters of Science in Journalism from Columbia University.

About Intema

Our goal as an emerging esports and iGaming company is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, safe and secure online platforms. Esports are organized competitive video gaming events that are watched as spectator events. Esports is the fastest growing subsector of the digital entertainment space, and COVID-19 has only accelerated this trend. HypeX.gg is a first of its kind, 'Social Gaming Platform'. It brings together the many facets of the esports world in one centralized platform. We empower gamers by providing them cash rewards, influence/clout and an engaging community to interact with. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca .

