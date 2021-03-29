The Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market was valued at USD 3,077.43 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 4,724.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.75% during the period of 2021-2026

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soft Tissue Allografts Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039497/?utm_source=GNW





The outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide showed an impact on the market studied as surgical procedures kept on hold in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There is tremendous pressure on the hospitals and other healthcare centers in providing services to COVID-19 patients is also one of the factors that are inhibiting the hospitals in providing services.



The rising demand for soft tissue allografts in athletics and other sports is contributing largely to the market growth. Modern training regimens in athletics, field events, and a number of other contact sports like American football, require athletes to undergo intensive training sessions which are in practice more strenuous than the actual sport itself.



High-intensity training regimens are directly correlated with athletic performance improvement but excessive training also induces muscle and bone fatigue and often leads to injury. Consequently, injury prevalence among athletes has been increasing especially due to excessive training. The competitive nature of sports has spurred the demand among athletes for quick recovery and easily accessible modalities to treat musculoskeletal injuries.



Furthermore, osteoarthritis has a considerable impact on the individual patient, resulting in pain & disability, and the increasing prevalence of this diseases is expected to boost the market in near future.



For instance, as per data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2018 reports an estimated 8.6 million sports injuries occur each year. The soft tissue market finds its grip behind technology development. While many companies in the market would like to release products that help market growth, awareness and growth in learning levels about these products will also play a big role. The level of awareness among the public, especially with the increase in internet access and easy access to social media, has increased. Over time, the soft tissue market will benefit from growing knowledge about products and processes.



Thus, demand for soft tissue allografts has been increasing in athletics and other contact sports, which in turn is fuelling the growth of the global soft tissue allografts market.



Cartilage Allograft is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period



Cartilage allografts are the vital components in orthopedic surgical procedures such as joint reconstruction etc. Cartilage graft transplantation is frequently used in the treatment of chondral and osteochondral lesions, most commonly in the knee. These procedures can serve to improve the quality of life for those with pathology of the cartilage within joints and alleviate symptoms.



According to Ann Med Surg in his article published in 2020, estimate of the orthopedic surgery cancellation rate was approximately 82.0%, representing 6,295,041 of 7,677,515 cases. They concluded that if countries increased their normal surgical volumes by 20% after the pandemic, it would take about 45 weeks to clear the backlog of operations resulting from the disruption caused by COVID-19.



The scientific basis of Osteochondral allograft (OCA) is the transplantation of fully developed, or mature hyaline (joint) cartilage containing living cartilage cells (‘chondrocytes’) that survive the transplant and support the production of the cartilage matrix indefinitely.



As per the 2019 article published on Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, Inc. by the researchers from Ohio State University College of Medicine, the conclusion of the study demonstrated that Osteochondral allograft (OCA) transplantation is a versatile treatment option for patients with cartilage and osteochondral defects and it is a uniquely useful treatment option for patients with large high-grade osteochondral defects and for athletes who have substantial incentives to return to sport as quickly as possible.



Arthrex, Inc. is one of the most renowned company involved in development of cartilage allografts. The company’s portfolio includes several cartilage allografts namely Arthrex Meniscal Allograft Arthroplasty, Small Joint OATS (Osteochondral Autograft Transfer System) amongst others.



In March 2019, MTF Biologics expanded its portfolio with the launch of CartiMax viable cartilage allograft. CartiMax is a putty-like cartilage allograft designed to easily fill lesions in the knee, foot and ankle.



Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, the market for Cartilage allografts segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



In North America, the market growth is majorly driven by factors, such as increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, better healthcare awareness program for diabetes, and an increasing number of surgical procedures on anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).



During COVID-19 pandemic 2020, in North America region, the specialty clinics, including dental practices and hospitals were shut down or their operations were limited, and some hospitals were being converted to containment facilities and treatment wards for COVID-19 patients.



In March 2020, in the United States, National Association for the Advancement of Orthotics and Prosthetics (NAAOP) issued an alert in which it was made clear that during the COVID-19 national emergency, state and local health authorities should consider orthotic and prosthetic practices as essential providers that must remain accessible to patients in need of orthotic and prosthetic care.



According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information 2019 report, the number of Canadians having joint replacements has increased over the past 5 years, with 130,000 surgeries being performed annually. There were almost 59,000 hip replacements and more than 70,000 knee replacements that were performed in Canada in 2017–2018. This represents an increase of 17.4% and 17%, respectively, over the last 5 years.



Therefore, the rising burden of diseases is creating tremendous opportunities for market players, and they are focusing on R&D activities, in order to bring new & reliable products in the market, thus, driving the market growth. For instance, In Feb 2020, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation has made the launch of AmnioExcel Plus Placental Allograft Membrane, that is the latest wound care offering to support soft tissue repair. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness a high growth rate, over the forecast period.



The Soft Tissue Allografts Market is moderately competitive and many of the global players are into the market. Some of the market players include Abbvie inc. (Allergan), Conmed Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smith & Nephew (Osiris Therapeutics Inc.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex Inc., Direct Biologics and others. Also, new product launches from these players are augmenting the demand for these products.



