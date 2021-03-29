Myriad Genetics Announces Eric Santa as Chief Growth Officer, Names New Diversity and Marketing Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Eric Santa as its new Chief Growth Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for accelerating growth initiatives and building commercial capabilities, and digital platforms to better serve patients and healthcare providers, while driving increased market demand for the company’s portfolio of existing and new products and services.



Santa, who reports directly to Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, brings proven healthcare expertise spanning consumer and digital businesses, as well as commercial transformation, portfolio management, and new growth channels. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer of Rally Health, Inc., a division of Optum within UnitedHealth Group, where he spearheaded consumer digital health strategies and online mobile solutions that make it easier for consumers to take charge of their health. He led key Rally business functions, including sales for payer, provider, and employer markets. He also was responsible for client management and partner relationships while opening new markets, optimizing business lines, and expanding into growing areas such as telehealth.

At Myriad, Santa will lead strategic initiatives that advance the company’s growth plans, expand its reach, and drive customer-centric commercial capabilities across sales, marketing, and digital platforms. He will lead key enabling functions including enterprise marketing, digital, brand and marketing communications. In addition, he will lead the company’s efforts to use its deep reservoir of patient data to further enhance its genetic insights and expand the company’s commercial reach.

As part of Santa’s team, Jeff Borcherding has been promoted to senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for the company’s integrated product marketing initiatives designed to increase test volumes and revenue. Borcherding previously was general manager for GeneSight®, leading sales, marketing, customer services, and medical affairs.

Strengthening Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Myriad announced that Gwendolyn F. Turner is joining the company to lead diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and support the company’s broader commitment to addressing environmental, social and governance matters (“ESG”). Turner previously served as head of equity, inclusion, diversity and talent engagement at Northwest Permanente/Kaiser Permanente. She will report to Jayne Hart, Chief People Officer.

In her new position, Turner will be responsible for further strengthening Myriad Genetics’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, applying her leadership and functional experience to support socially inclusive product development, talent development, and related internal and external practices. As part of her responsibilities, Turner will drive company-wide programs that promote a strong inclusive culture. She also will oversee Myriad’s Women’s Leadership Group and DEI Forum, comprised of hundreds of employees from a range of backgrounds, businesses and functions.

“The addition of highly experienced, proven leaders from other innovative companies and organizations across the healthcare ecosystem is a significant component of our transformation and growth plan. At the same time, we are coupling new external perspectives with high-performing talent from within Myriad so we can leverage a full range of experiences and perspectives,” said Diaz. “We are fortunate to have a senior executive of Eric’s caliber joining us to spearhead new growth initiatives together with proven marketing leaders like Jeff. As part of our ongoing commitment to teammate engagement, ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion, we will benefit from Gwen’s deep experience as a global human resources and diversity leader who will significantly advance our efforts in an area that is at the heart of our purpose of improving health and wellbeing for all.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic testing can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information on how Myriad fulfills its purpose, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .

