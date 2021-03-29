Global Cybersecurity Industry Report 2021: With Increasing Adoption of Grid Automation, Cybersecurity will be the Key Concern for Utilities

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Convergence is Driving the Global Cybersecurity Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing number of cyber-attacks across sectors has resulted in compromised confidential information, network outages, and loss of control over essential computing resources. With the increase in digital infrastructures, mobile users, and wireless network usage with the advent of IoT, the attack surfaces for cyber threats have been increasing exponentially in recent years. Phishing attacks, abuse of privileges, malware infections, ransomware, skimming of digital cards, DDoS attacks, and data leakages are a few of the top threat vectors haunting every sector and industry.
In a rapidly evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, the sophistication of attacks is making security an increasing challenge for people, technology, and processes, the multilateral system of security needed to protect business-critical data. Changing regulations across geopolitical boundaries are layering compliance requirements on top of the core need for security at a time when more devices than ever before are connected to networks.
Most organizations have run their physical and digital security teams, data, and systems as separate silos. While a move towards security convergence has been a common trend in the industry for a while now, the momentum of that convergence has accelerated in recent years as threats have become more multi-faceted and different systems are increasingly digitized and connected.
The aim of this study is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the cybersecurity industry and to provide insights on trends, threats, and opportunities to global security leaders, businesses, and governments. It illustrates how markets and business models are evolving in the cybersecurity industry and identifies the potential opportunities in the security industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Cybersecurity Industry and the Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Cybersecurity Market Overview
- Cybersecurity Market Segmentation
- Coverage Area - Cybersecurity
- Key Competitors in Cybersecurity Market
- The Frequency and Scale of Cyber Attacks Have Increased Significantly Over the Last Decade
- Cyber Threat Analysis
- With Increasing Adoption of Grid Automation Cybersecurity will be the Key Concern for Utilities
- Key Growth Metrics - Cybersecurity Market
- Growth Drivers in Cybersecurity Market
- Growth Restraints in Cybersecurity Market
- Key Forecast Criteria
- Spending Forecast - Cybersecurity Market
- Spending Forecast by Vertical Market
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Spending Forecast Discussion
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Key Cybersecurity Trends
- Competitive Environment
Border Security Segment
- Cybersecurity Market for Borders
- Key Growth Metrics - Border Security
- Spending Forecast - Border Security, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Forecast by Region - Border Security, Global, 2020-2030
- Consolidated Spending Forecast by Sub-Segments - Border Security, Global, 2020-2030
- Border Security - Cyber Spending
Central Government
- Cybersecurity Market for Central Government
- Key Growth Metrics - Central Government
- Spending Forecast - Central Government, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Forecast by Region - Central Government, Global, 2020-2030
- Consolidated Spending Forecast by Sub-Segments, Central Government, Global, 2020-2030
- Central Government - Cyber Spending
Critical National Infrastructure
- Cybersecurity Market for Critical National Infrastructure (CNI)
- Key Growth Metrics - Critical National Infrastructure
- Spending Forecast - Critical National Infrastructure, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Forecast by Region - Critical National Infrastructure, Global, 2020-2030
- Consolidated Spending Forecast by Sub-Segments - Critical National Infrastructure, Global, 2020-2030
- Critical National Infrastructure - Cyber Spending
First Responders
- Cybersecurity Market for First Responders
- Key Growth Metrics - First Responders
- Spending Forecast - First Responders, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Forecast by Region - First Responders, Global, 2020-2030
- Consolidated Spending Forecast by Sub-Segments - First Responders, Global, 2020-2030
- First Responders - Cyber Spending
Infrastructure
- Cybersecurity Market for Infrastructure
- Key Growth Metrics - Infrastructure
- Spending Forecast - Infrastructure, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Forecast by Region - Infrastructure, Global, 2020-2030
- Consolidated Spending Forecast by Sub-Segments - Infrastructure, Global, 2020-2030
- Infrastructure - Cyber Spending
Major Events
- Cybersecurity Market for Major Events
- Key Growth Metrics - Major Events
- Spending Forecast - Major Events, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Forecast by Region - Major Events, Global, 2020-2030
- Consolidated Spending Forecast by Sub-Segments - Major Events, Global, 2020-2030
- Major Events - Cyber Spending
Mass Transportation
- Key Growth Metrics - Mass Transportation
- Spending Forecast - Mass Transportation, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Forecast by Region - Mass Transportation, Global, 2020-2030
- Spending Analysis - Mass Transportation, Global, 2020-2030
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Endpoint Security, 2021-2030
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), 2021-2030
Next Steps
