Industrial Info’s This Week in Latin America

Almost 4 GW of Newbuild Internal Combustion Engine Capacity Under Development in Latin America



Industrial Info is tracking 740 power generation units using internal combustion engine generator sets in different phases of development in Latin America. The units represent 3.96 gigawatts (GW) of newbuild capacity, of which almost 1 GW is expected to become operational this year.

Colombia’s Ecopetrol Advances Maintenance Work at Cartagena Refinery

Ecopetrol's Cartagena refinery, the second largest in Colombia, is in the final stages of completing a planned maintenance turnaround on the FCCU, HF alkylation and associated units. The work began on February 11. Industrial Info is tracking 113 active Ecopetrol projects in Colombia, worth $1.59 billion.

2021 Brazilian Sugarcane Crushing Season Commences with Significant Delays

The 2021-2022 sugarcane crushing season in Brazil traditionally commences in March of each year. By the end of March 2020, 87 sugarcane processing plants already had completed their off-season maintenance programs and commenced operations. In stark contrast, it is estimated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, only 50 plants will be operational by March 31, with a further 124 plants online by mid-April. Industrial Info is tracking off-season ethanol maintenance programs, worth $58 million, at 28 sugarcane-based plants that have completed their annual repairs and commenced operations.

Latin America Expects Capital Approval of More than $6 Billion in Pharma-Bio Projects in 2021

Industrial Info is tracking 393 pharma-bio projects, worth more than $6 billion, in Latin America that are set to receive capital approval through the end of 2021. Brazil leads in investment, followed by Cuba and Mexico.

