Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares on the TSX.



“This conditional acceptance to graduate to Canada’s largest exchange is a significant milestone for Auxly,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “After an incredibly successful Cannabis 2.0 launch last year and our strategic expansion into Cannabis 1.0 in 2021, we believe that uplisting to the TSX is the next logical step in our corporate growth. By raising our profile in the investment community and enhancing the liquidity of our stock, we will be able to broaden our shareholder base and continue to build long-term shareholder value for our investors.”

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX. The Company expects to satisfy all of the requirements and will issue a statement once a trading date has been confirmed by the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from the TSXV and commence trading on the TSX under its existing symbol “XLY”.” The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “CBWTF.”

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

