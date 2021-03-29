Worldwide Automotive Usage-based Insurance Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive usage-based insurance market and it is poised to grow by 46.50 million units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on automotive usage-based insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage, lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities and flexible pricing schemes.
The automotive usage-based insurance market analysis includes application segment, pricing scheme segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive usage-based insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, big data platforms provided by connected cars to push further developments in ubi, and growing LTE data connections in cars to support ethernet adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on automotive usage-based insurance market covers the following areas:
- Automotive usage-based insurance market sizing
- Automotive usage-based insurance market forecast
- Automotive usage-based insurance market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive usage-based insurance market vendors that include Allianz Partners SAS, AXA Group, Howden Broking Group Plc, Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., OCTO Group Spa, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Progressive Corp., Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the automotive usage-based insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristic
- Value Chain Analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Pricing scheme
- Market segments
- Comparison by Pricing scheme
- PHYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PAYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MHYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Pricing scheme
6. Market segmentation by application
- Embedded UBI
- App-based UBI
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allianz Partners SAS
- AXA Group
- Howden Broking Group Plc
- Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.
- OCTO Group Spa
- Sierra Wireless Inc.
- The Progressive Corp.
- Trak Global Group
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgxnsr