Worldwide Automotive Usage-based Insurance Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive usage-based insurance market and it is poised to grow by 46.50 million units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on automotive usage-based insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage, lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities and flexible pricing schemes.



The automotive usage-based insurance market analysis includes application segment, pricing scheme segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive usage-based insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, big data platforms provided by connected cars to push further developments in ubi, and growing LTE data connections in cars to support ethernet adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on automotive usage-based insurance market covers the following areas:

Automotive usage-based insurance market sizing

Automotive usage-based insurance market forecast

Automotive usage-based insurance market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive usage-based insurance market vendors that include Allianz Partners SAS, AXA Group, Howden Broking Group Plc, Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., OCTO Group Spa, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Progressive Corp., Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the automotive usage-based insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristic

Value Chain Analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Pricing scheme

Market segments

Comparison by Pricing scheme

PHYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PAYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MHYD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Pricing scheme

6. Market segmentation by application

Embedded UBI

App-based UBI

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allianz Partners SAS

AXA Group

Howden Broking Group Plc

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.

OCTO Group Spa

Sierra Wireless Inc.

The Progressive Corp.

Trak Global Group

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

