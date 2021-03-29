The Access Control Market was valued at USD 7.65 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 7.38% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Access Control Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039486/?utm_source=GNW





- The use of access control systems acts as a security for both employers and employees, by protecting employees from any possible incidents that may happen in office premises or any other place. The system also offers the provision of log keeping, further increasing accountability. The implementation of access control systems contributes to the growth in the safety and security of office surroundings.

- Besides, the global demand for access control solutions is augmented by growing technological innovations. For instance, according to a security firm survey, Morphean surveyed over 1,000 IT decision-makers across Europe and established that nearly 50 % of IT managers are currently using cloud-based video surveillance or access control solutions; 20 % stated that physical security as a priority improvement in 2020. Such developments are driving the demand for access control in the commercial space.

- The growing penetration of smart home solutions drives the need for connected access control systems for homes that can be accessed remotely. According to Allegion, a leading provider of security solutions, 52 % of the millennials prefer to access their home via alternative entry methods, such as smartphone, Pincode, biometric, card, or key fob. Such development is expected to drive the demand for access control in residential space over the coming years.

- Consumers in the United States have been using smart cards from visiting libraries to purchase groceries. Furthermore, many US states have smart card plans in progress for various government applications, ranging from the Department of Motor Vehicles to Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT). Also, many industries implemented the power of smart cards into their products, such as GSM digital cellular phones, to TV -satellite decoders, further driving the demand for access control systems.

- With the growing adoption of IoT, the consumer propensity toward adopting solutions that increases the convenience of access control is expected to grow. According to Openpath, 40% of the workers find it difficult to simply enter their offices every day and highlight the need for seamlessly melding convenience with security.

- As frauds, cyber-attacks, and government authentication mandates are continuing to grow in scope and sophistication, the need to strengthen security while reducing costs is paramount across various industry verticals. However, due to less awareness among users about advanced security solutions and its usage in multiple applications, the growth of the market can be a challenge in the future.



Key Market Trends

Biometric Reader to Hold the Major Market Share



- This method of access control has been widely adopted, owing to the fundamental advantages, such as non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature. Thus, providing a high level of protection against fraud.

- Biometrics is also one of the most commonly deployed systems in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, and travel and hospitality. With many people using minor variations in the passwords, biometrics is one of the most commonly employed control systems.

- Governments of various countries have been deploying these biometric readers for multiple purposes, including public identity, law enforcement, border control, employee identification, access control, and attendance. Some large-scale deployment of this technology includes UK Iris Recognition Immigration System (IRIS) project, India’s Aadhar project, and US Visitor and Immigration Status Indicator Technology (VISIT).

- Further, the enterprises have been leveraging this technology to improve their processes, such as employee identification, physical and logical access control, user authentication, and safeguarding cloud communication. Banks, such as Halifax, deployed smart wearables to identify customers using their heartbeat.

- However, amidst the COVID-19 situation, despite the announcement of relaxation globally, Government and global healthcare organizations, including WHO, CDC still demand social distancing advisory measures such as no-contact entry points at work stations, and other public spaces. This instance is expected to hinder the growth of biometric readers.



North America to Increase the Adoption of Access Control Solutions



- Due to increasing cyber and malware attacks in the region, several governments and security agencies are compelled to enhance security features in their transactions through the deployment of RFID and biometric technologies. Thus, this is further contributing to the overall growth of the access control market.

- The United States accounts for a significant portion of the global demand for access control systems, as the users in the United States that are mainly targeted are the employees, who have administrative access to organizational policies, providing hackers complete access to the systems. This challenge can be addressed by using strategic IAM (Identity Access Management) strategies, such as shifting from passwords to biometric authentication. The cloud-based IAM deployment models provide various benefits, such as economies of scale, reduced costs, elimination of hardware deployment, and easier management. Their adoption is growing at a fast pace in comparison to the legacy on-premise deployment models.

- Similarly, with the consumerization of IT, the region has widely adopted the practice of BYOD that allows employees to bring their own computing devices such as smartphones, laptops to the workplace for use and connectivity on the corporate network. Such practices have the potential to lead into cyberattacks such as malware infiltration, man-in-the-middle attack. This instance further fosters the growth of the market in the region. For example, technological companies VMware, Lastpass are known to embrace the BYOD work culture.

- In July 2018, Bitglass, a leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), entered into a partnership with Okta, an identity provider, to bring threat protection and real-time data security to companies moving to the cloud.



Competitive Landscape

The access control market is highly fragmented with the presence of a few global players and local players in various regions. These companies compete in various developed and developing markets to gain higher market shares. However, these companies face immense competition from the local companies, which tend to offer effective but cheaper solutions. Thereby, the market has been witnessing a combination of new solutions with enhanced features and declining prices. Key players in the market are 3M Cogent, Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- April 2019 - Honeywell highlighted its latest security and fire products at ISC West 2019 booth. Products, such as OmniAssure Touch, a new range of passive intent access control readers, are compatible with Honeywell’s existing security suites, including WINMAG, WIN-PAK, and Pro-Watch. Honeywell is highly focused on delivering life safety innovations that leverage connectivity to help create a smarter and safer world.

- March 2019 - NEXT biometrics partnered with UniComm, an IT security developer and integrator, to sell its biometric access control solutions in the Russian market. NEXT’s fingerprint scanning technology is likely to help UniComm to meet its customers’ demand for best-in-class solutions, which help them master present challenges and stay ahead of the curve.



