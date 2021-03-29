Worldwide Video Managed Services Industry to 2026 - Higher Productivity Rate by Reducing Unnecessary Hours is Driving the Market

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Managed Services Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The video managed services market is expected to reach a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026. Growing deployment and use of video managed services in conferencing solutions in startups, educational institutes, corporates, and healthcare verticals in developing countries, especially in Asia-Pacific are growing and this will further assist the market to grow effectively.

The adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) drives the market. As work on mobile increases, employees are developing remote working skills using video conferencing and collaboration tools, to drive productivity and help achieve a better work/life balance. The adoption of BYOD and collaboration trends is paving the way for professional mobile video conferencing solutions. According to ZD Net, presently 74% of organizations either currently allow BYOD or are planning to implement BYOD policies within the near future.

A higher productivity rate by reducing unnecessary hours spent commuting from one place to another drives the market. According to Owl Labs, one of the prominent leader in video conferencing technology, says that 16% of global companies are fully remote and their productivity rate increases exponentially, and companies that allow remote work, experience 25% less employee turnover than companies that do not allow remote work. This brings an enrichment in productivity due to the high retention rate.

However, high initial investments and installation costs are a major restraint for the growth of the market, as high costs are required to design and develop remote telepresence systems for a user to be able to experience a close-to-real presence of a person in another location. Also for efficient communication through a secure data transmission is required, for which firewalls and security software need to be installed. These add to the cost of the system, which challenges the market to grow.

Key Market Trends



Cloud Platform in Software Segment Holds the Significant Share in The Market

For the enterprise that prefers not to invest in infrastructure, cloud-based video collaboration solutions make cost-effective and scalable meetings possible. Video conferencing usage growth has exploded in recent years and become a fundamental and vital tool for growing organizations that depend on reliable communication.

There are free internet-based solutions that begin as consumer service, web-based meeting rooms originally designed for audio and presentations and now, video infrastructure as a service (VaaS) integrating cloud platform by allowing the private server and network for the security offers relieve businesses of the need to not purchase expensive infrastructure. This also gives the advantage of doing video conferencing in meeting rooms, via workstations and mobile devices.

Historically, business video conferencing infrastructure was mostly based on multipoint control unit (MCU) architectures. These products were designed as customer premise equipment for the meeting room and executive desktop. More recently, a new approach based on a scalable video coding (SVC) algorithm, which is based on the cloud computing network has emerged that pushes more of the processing from the network center to the client.

Moreover, there is an improvement in technology for video conferencing platform. Advancement in IMS infrastructures (IP Multimedia Subsystem) is allowing service providers to deliver business-quality video conferencing services using cloud-based, multi-tenant infrastructure. IMS video conferencing is optimized for service provider needs while providing technical and economic benefits over alternative video conferencing solution approaches.

Also, providers are fetching the solution regarding barriers to adoption on cost, compatibility, and ease of use. For instance, in Nov 2019, Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, announced significant enhancements to its cloud-connected network Lifesize Dash meeting room kit software solution. These enhancements incorporate a new free licensing model that allows organizations to immediately save up to USD 1000 per room per year as compared to alternatives like Zoom Rooms.

North America Account for Significant Market Share

North America accounts for the major market share owing to the presence of established infrastructure and surge in cost associated with the setup of IT infrastructure and mobility, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

The market is highly driven by the accelerating number of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprise) who are looking for better collaborations and shift of large enterprises towards enhanced modes of video conferencing and content management rooms. A survey conducted by ActiveCampaign revealed that more than 41% of SMEs use enhanced modes of video conferencing software for marketing.

On Oct 2019, at Zoomtopia 2019, the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced a major expansion to its video-first unified communications platform, deep integrations and partnerships to grow its ecosystem, and the laying of a foundation for empowered communications. The availability of Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 is mostly in North America and Europe region, where this hardware-as-a-service solution is equipped with all the components.

Moreover, on April 2019, Pragmatic Conferencing announced a revolutionary new Video Conferencing service model. It is powered by Polycom, which is the RP1Cloud video conferencing solution creating service plans via included commercial software, and then sell their branded virtual meeting room configurations at the price that makes appropriate in their markets. This solution will be offered in North America in the future period.

Competitive Landscape



The video managed services market is fragmented as the global players are innovating their services to provide cost-benefit offers to the users, which gives a high rivalry to the market competitors. Major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability. Key players are Arkadin Cloud Communications, AGT (Applied Global Technologies), Cisco Systems, Inc., etc.

June 2019 - Plantronics, Inc., a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, announced the Poly G7500, a video device that combines content collaboration and video conferencing capabilities in one device. The G7500 integrates advanced audio features, wireless content sharing and Ultra HD 4K video, creating immersive audio and video experience for mid- to large-sized conference rooms. It has the flexibility to connect to any cloud-based video platform or ecosystem (such as Zoom, Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business) through Polycom's RealConnect Service.

May 2019 - Huawei introduced its all-optical network architecture for ultra-high definition (UHD) video services, at the 2019 World Conference on Ultra HD Video (4K/8K) Industry. This architecture will help in building a simplified network with gigabit access, E2E optical hard pipe, and intelligent O&M, where it aims to enable a premium UHD video service experience and promote prosperity in the UHD video industry.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)

4.3.2 Higher Productivity Rate by Reducing Unnecessary Hours

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investments and Installation Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Hardware

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprise

5.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprise

5.3 By Applications

5.3.1 Business to Business

5.3.2 Business to Consumer

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Latin America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Arkadin Cloud Communications ( NTT Communications)

6.1.2 Applied Global Technologies

6.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.4 ZTE Enterprise

6.1.5 AT&T Business

6.1.6 Polycom, Inc.

6.1.7 BT Conferencing, Inc.

6.1.8 Telus Communications

6.1.9 Dimension Data

6.1.10 AVI-SPL Inc.

6.1.11 Vega Global

6.1.12 Macro Technologies Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84yaob