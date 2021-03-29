The explosion proof mobile communication devices market was valued at USD 458.86 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 715.35 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039480/?utm_source=GNW

Explosions can be devastating and cause huge losses of life, property, and capital, and damage the environment.



- Oil refineries, petrochemical plants, mining quarries, chemical factories, and corn mills are prone to high risks, due to the presence of highly inflammable substances in large quantities. They need to be continuously monitored to ensure safety and productivity. Explosion proof communication devices may be used to transmit images, data, and voice to monitor and control such places.

- As the remote and integrated operations in hazardous locations are becoming more widespread, an ever-increasing amount of information is being exchanged from offshore to onshore facilities. Hence, the demand is growing for explosion-proof safe smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, and control and monitoring systems offered with integrated wireless networking.

- Additionally, the number of explosions occurred in the extreme environment of manufacturing industries is increasing. Hence, the focus on the safety of hazardous locations is growing because of the presence of chemicals, toxic paints, and other combustible dust has prompted an increased focus on explosion-proof communication devices.

- However, varying safety regulations country to country across the globe is restricting companies to develop products incompatible with all countries. This factor somewhere restricting the explosion-proof mobile communication devices market growth.



Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Industry Segment to Show Significant Growth



- World energy needs grew by around 2.8% in 2018, and increased particularly in developing nations, such as India and China, and the IEA (International Energy Agency), reported that the demand for oil and gas projected to increase by 50% and 20% respectively by the year 2040.

- The communication devices have a crucial role in the industry in terms of enhancing production with real-time data transfer and communication. The increasing adoption of IoT devices in the industry offers a reduction in cost and time of operation. It also improves the safe environment for the offshore workforce.

- In April 2010, the largest accidental marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry, commonly referred to as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, occurred in the Gulf of Mexico on the British Petroleum-operated Macondo Prospect. The US Government estimated the total spillage of US 210 million gallons. With this accident, 11 people went mission.

- In response to this, the US government has laid out some stringent regulations about the policies and safety equipment to be used. These policies included the usage of explosion-proof devices to provide safety. The implementation of safety policies is anticipated to increase the dependence on explosion-proof equipment, indirectly boosting the growth of the global market.

- According to the rigzone.com, as of January 2018, there are total 1,322 oil rigs globally. And there are plans in the increase of this number hence, with the growing adoption of the explosion-proof equipment in the industry, the demand will grow in the market.



North America to Hold the Largest Share



- The continuous efforts in this region to explore new mineral sites are driving demand for explosion-proof communication devices. The United States is one of the largest oil-producing nations in the world. According to EIA, renewable and natural gas are the two largest sources of energy in the United States, contributing to 70% of energy consumption as of 2018. The country currently generates about 11 million barrels of crude oil a day, about half of which is shale production.

- The region is also the highest payer for the military and defense expenditure. The United States has spent over USD 700 billion which represents 3.4% of the countries GDP. In 2018 the figure grew by 2.4% from the previous year. The adoption of explosion-proof mobile communication devices in the defense sector is growing and with the increase in the military spendings, the regions have the potential for the market growth.

- Moreover, with the incidences of industrial explosions increasing in recent times, US safety organizations are trying to implement the regulations strictly, contributing to the increased sales of explosion proof communication devices.



Competitive Landscape

The explosion-proof mobile communication devices market concentration is inclined towards the consolidation with a few major players like Kyocera Corporation in the market offering the products. But new players are entering into the market offering these products, and it is expected to follow a similar trend in the forecast period.



- January 2019 - Samsung and Pepperl+Fuchs’ ecom, a brand and pioneer in hazardous area mobile devices collaborated to launch the tablet Tab-Ex 02 DZ1 for hazardous industries which are certified to Zone 1/ Division 1. The tablet model is based on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2. The company claims to be a powerful digital solution for mobile workers in industries ranging from oil & gas to refining to chemicals & pharmaceuticals.

- November 2018 - Kyocera International Inc., rugged mobile solutions provider, launched the rugged DuraForce PRO 2, a 4G LTE Android smartphone. It is designed for business and enterprise use, especially construction, public safety, and transportation as well as adventure-seeking consumers. It claims to be dependable and durable in harsh environments on the job or in everyday life.



