DMW&H Top Executive Named 2021 SDCE Pros to Know

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H, a full-service material handling solutions provider, announces that a top executive has been named Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. Francis Said, Vice President of Integration and Engineering at DMW&H, has received this honor for leading initiatives to help prepare DMW&H for the significant challenges in the year ahead.

“Congratulations to Francis Said for being named a 2021 SDCE Pros to Know! Francis has been a dedicated thought leader and has worked tirelessly to improve our industry,” said Joe Colletti, President and CEO of DMW&H. “We are proud to have Francis as a part of our team.”

Francis Said has been focusing and adding value to supply chains for over 30 years, specifically in the software, controls and integration fields. As Vice President of Integration and Engineering at DMW&H, Francis ensures that all systems are built to the leading industry standards. He does so by establishing and following processes that ensure system repeatability, high quality, consistency of engineered systems, state of the art devices, and accurate drawings. Francis’s extensive knowledge of the material handling industry matched with his expertise in leadership and software/controls integration help shape those areas of DMW&H’s business for the next phase of growth.

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year’s Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation’s supply chains afloat.”

