ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
22-Mar-2168,008474.3332,258,363.86
23-Mar-2167,468478.1332,258,231.96
24-Mar-2164,950496.6632,258,028.03
25-Mar-2166,197487.3032,257,599.51
26-Mar-2164,001504.0232,257,630.42

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

