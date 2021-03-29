Data Storage Corporation Announces Appointment of Thomas Kempster as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced that it has appointed Thomas Kempster to the new position of Executive Vice President of Strategic Development. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kempster served as President of Service Operations for the Company.



In his new role, Mr. Kempster’s responsibilities will include development of enterprise distribution channels, expansion of existing service lines, and formation of strategic partnerships, as well as other business development activities.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “This appointment recognizes Tom’s immeasurable contributions to the Company, and allows us to refocus our internal resources with the goal of accelerating our growth strategy, including expansion into new industries and verticals including government and international. Tom is uniquely qualified for this position based on his many years of experience and expertise developing new business and cultivating enterprise relationships. He has an extensive industry network and understands the importance of identifying synergistic opportunities.”

Prior to DCS’s acquisition of ABC in 2016, Mr. Kempster founded and developed ABC Services, Inc., a solutions provider specializing in IBM power environments since 1994. Mr. Kempster was responsible for developing strategic partnerships with many industry leaders such as IBM, Microsoft, and VMware to build a successful solution-driven business. ABC Services, Inc., with the help of its strategic partnerships, worked with organizations across the United States and continued to expand. Mr. Kempster began his career in 1985 as a computer technician at Systems Configuration Services (SCS) where he was trained on IBM System hardware and software operating systems. In 1989, he was hired by Diversified Data Corp. as their general manager to assist in building a Technical Division to support IBM-specific sales. Mr. Kempster spearheaded the service division into a successful and profitable entity. Mr. Kempster then joined CAC Leasing where his business development experiences further inspired his vision to form ABC Services, Inc.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation is a 25-year veteran in business continuity services, providing Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) and Data Analytics as a Service (AI). Data Storage Corporation provides clients subscription based, long-term agreements for disaster recovery solutions, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (cloud Hosting), telecom-munications solutions, and high processing on-site computing power and software solutions. While a significant portion of the Company’s revenue has been subscription based, Data Storage Corporation also generates revenue from the sale of equipment and software for cybersecurity, data storage, IBM Power systems equipment and managed service solutions.

Please visit us at http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Mr. Kempster as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Development and the appointment allowing the Company to refocus its internal resources in order to accelerate its growth strategy, including expansion into new industries and verticals, including government and international. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, Mr. Kempster’s ability in his new role to develop enterprise distribution channels, expand existing service lines, and form strategic partnerships, as well as successfully engage in other business development activities, the Company’s ability to accelerate its growth strategy, and expand into new industries and verticals, including government and international, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: DTST@crescendo-ir.com

