GameSquare Esports Mourns the Passing of Board Member Maurice J. Colson

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”) announces the death of board member Maurice “Moe” Colson who passed away on March 26, 2021.



“Moe was an extraordinary advisor, a deeply thoughtful businessman and an incredibly supportive advocate,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “It was a great privilege to work alongside Moe, and I speak for the executive team and board of directors when I say that his wisdom, experience, and integrity will be deeply missed.”

“I was saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Moe Colson had passed away,” added Neil Said, GameSquare’s Chairman of the Board. “I worked with Moe for many years, he was such a great person and a friend. His contribution to business and to his community at large will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Colson served as an independent director at GameSquare Esports since October 2020, having joined from Magnolia Columbia where he served as a director from March 2011. In addition to his duties as a board member, Mr. Colson was a member of the audit committee. With more than three decades of experience in domestic and international capital markets, Moe provided tremendous insight and knowledge across a wide range of business issues.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. The acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. GameSquare’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

