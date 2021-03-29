DZS To Host Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day on May 13, 2021

PLANO, Texas., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced plans to host its first DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day on May 13, 2021 beginning at 9:00am CT.



This virtual event will provide investors an in-depth view of the management team’s vision and innovation focus, as well as share insights on market trends, core DZS platforms and product portfolios, the financial outlook and insights from key customers and industry luminaries. Members of the DZS executive leadership team presenting will include:

President and Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Vogt

Chief Financial Officer, Tom Cancro

Chief Technical Officer, Andrew Bender

Vice President of Product Line Management, Miguel Alonso

Vice President of Investor Relations, Ted Moreau



Presentations will begin at 9:00am CT and will be followed by a question and answer period that is expected to conclude by 12:00pm CT. Investors, potential investors, analysts, and interested participants are invited to pre-register for this webcast event by visiting our DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Relations page.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Investor Inquiries:

Ted Moreau

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@DZSi.com