InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring United Medical Equipment Business Solutions Network Inc. President Jason Pratt and VP of Sales Brian Gartland

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features United Medical Equipment Business Solutions Network Inc. President Jason Pratt and VP of Sales Brian Gartland. In the interview, they explain United Medical Equipment’s (UME) trusted-provider business model.

“Every day, 10,000 people turn 65 in the United States. Having a home health background, I saw the need to have trusted resources for seniors and their families,” Pratt said. “A lot of home health care companies are only worried about their census, not about providing good care. Even recently there have been a lot of fraudulent deals in the PPE world because of COVID-19. We wanted to structure a trusted business model – a company with a good reputation that provides resources to seniors. We also have medication management technology that allows seniors, their caregivers and their families to download our app and manage their medication. In addition, we provide up to an 80% discount on all medication from 70,000 pharmacies around the United States.”

Pratt then spoke about the abrupt pivot the company was forced to make when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and how that move is shaping UME today.

“When we structured our corporation as a third-party referral source for seniors and their families and a trusted source for medical supplies, there was no COVID-19. That all shifted when there came this huge frenzy of need for personal protective equipment because of the virus. It changed our business model tremendously. We shifted into gear to source everything,” Pratt continued. “What it did for our reputation, more than anything, was tremendous. People tend to come back to a company they can trust to get their personal protective equipment, syringes and test kits. That’s been very positive, and it was the main transition in 2020 for our business model.”

To hear the entire podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

Gartland then addressed the future effect of COVID-19 as society seeks some return to normal life following the worst of the pandemic.

“Entering sporting venues and concert venues, it will change going forward. For the short term I think there is going to be some rapid testing. The last thing any promoter wants is to have an outbreak or have to pull people out,” Gartland commented. “It’s going to be a new normal. I’m not sure how long it will last, but I think testing will be around, and it will be something we get used to, similar to how we all got used to wearing masks. One way we can get to some sort of normalcy is, if you think about how airport security changed after 9/11. This is just going to be part of our culture moving forward until we know this virus has been eradicated.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith with United Medical Equipment Business Solutions Network Inc. President Jason Pratt and VP of Sales Brian Gartland to learn more about UME’s goals for the remainder of 2021 and the company’s plans to help customers keep their COVID response up to date through awareness and education.

