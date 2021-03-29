Marrone Bio Innovations Joins United Nations Global Compact & Launches Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative

DAVIS, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, announced today it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative committed to aligning business strategy and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.



“Sustainability has been one of the cornerstones of Marrone Bio Innovations since our beginning in 2006,” states Kevin Helash, Chief Executive Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “We look forward to linking arms with many other like-minded companies through our involvement with the UN Global Compact and are committed to further aligning our corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy with the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).”

MBI has already been actively implementing and tracking corporate performance on a number of the UN’s SDGs including those around sustainability (water, land, energy and climate change), gender equality, and global partnerships.

In January 2020, MBI released a Comparative Greenhouse Gas Impact Study to determine the greenhouse gas effects of MBI biopesticides. The study, conducted in cooperation with UC-Davis Graduate School of Management, determined that switching from conventional crop protection products to current MBI bioprotectants would, on average, likely result in net reductions of greenhouse gas emissions of 69 percent to 91 percent (or 39 to 46 Kilograms of CO2 equivalents per acre per year).

“We know our products offer tremendous value to growers and the environment,” states Keith Pitts, Chief Sustainable Officer and Sr. Vice President of Regulatory and Government Affairs. “Conducting additional third-party studies to evaluate and quantify the climate and environmental impact and the carbon trading potential of our products are a key component of our ESG initiative and MBI’s alignment with the UN’s SDGs.”

MBI is set to release findings for another independent analysis conducted by Boundless Impact Research and Analytics, assessing the climate impact for one of MBI’s core products. The study evaluates the impact the product has on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, environmental and human toxicity, and ecosystem degradation.

“The results are very exciting and affirm what we’ve known all along, using biological products is a critical part of the future of sustainable agriculture and reducing our climate impact,” added Pitts. “We are in the final stages of wrapping up the study and anticipate it will be available to the public shortly.”

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of more than 15 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of more than 500 issued and pending patents. Our end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. The Company’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, environmentally sound solutions in agriculture. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at marronebio.com.

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

