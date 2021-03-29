Life Sciences Companies Investors Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced that the presentations from the March 25th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com.

This virtual event showcased live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry. The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

March 25th Presenting Companies:

Presenting CompanyTicker(s)
MagicMed Industries Inc.Ticker Pending
Sernova Corp.OTCQB: SEOVF | TSX-V: SVA
VolitionRx LimitedNYSE AMERICAN: VNRX
Skylight Health Group Inc.OTCQX: SHGFF | TSX-V:SHG
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL
EarthRenew Inc.OTCQB: VVIVF | CSE: ERTH
Avicanna Inc.OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN
Orexo ABOTCQX: ORXOY | STO: ORX
CloudMD Software & Services Inc.Pink: DOCRF | TSX-V: DOC

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
