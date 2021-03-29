Smart Waste Management Market Worth $4.66 billion by 2026, Says Meticulous Research®

London, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Smart Waste Management Market by Type (Smart Collection, Processing, Disposal), Component (Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring, Asset Management), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Construction, Energy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026”, the smart waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2026 to reach $4.66 billion by 2026.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5063

Smart waste management is a cost-effective solution for efficiently managing waste lifecycles to improve public health and environment. A software system is used to measure and control the smart waste management process. The system registers and records so much useful data that they can use this knowledge to improve other processes and policies.

Smart waste management is a combination of advanced technologies and innovative strategies which help in the efficient sorting, recycling, and disposal of a huge amount of waste in a smooth and well-organized manner.

Smart waste management solutions use sensors placed in waste receptacles to measure fill levels and notify city collection services when bins are emptied. Over time, sensors' historical data can identify fill patterns, optimize driver routes and schedules, and reduce operational costs. These sensors' cost is steadily decreasing, making IoT waste bins more feasible to implement and more attractive to city leaders.

The growing urbanization of societies worldwide, growing concerns over environmental impact, and consistently increasing waste volume are the key factors driving the market's growth. Besides, increasing industrialization, stringent waste management policies, and increasing environmental regulations also contribute to the growth of the smart waste management market. However, the high cost of connected infrastructure is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst at https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5063

Growing environmental concerns fuels the growth of the smart waste management market.

Urban waste collection is an expenditure on government budgets. Urban populations produce around 4.6 kg of solid waste per capita. To collect and manage this waste, the authorities require $300 per capita annually. Most high-income cities collect a part of this cost from their citizens as fees, which totals around $170. The rest is generally compensated by the local governments' tax revenue, creating a strain and uncollectible load on taxes and local government budgets. Governments are investing aggressively in smart waste management devices & services to reduce environmental impact and efficiently manage waste volume. Thus, with the growing investments towards promoting awareness about the environment, the demand for smart waste management devices to effectively manage public health and the environment is paving the smart waste management market's growth.

The smart waste management market is mainly segmented by type (smart collection and smart disposal), component (solution, and services), application (residential & municipality, industrial, commercial, construction & demolition, energy, and water supply & sewage treatment), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on component, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the overall smart waste management market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage of connected network devices and the growing demand for low-cost monitoring and management devices in waste management practices to enhance performance. Besides, the increasing focus on developing smart waste management technology to enhance customer experience further augment the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the smart waste collection segment accounted for the largest share of the overall smart waste management market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for smart waste collection solutions along with the rapidly growing urbanization and strict environmental policies. However, the smart waste disposals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Buy now and get upto 30% discount on this report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/29089246

Based on application, the residential & municipality segment commanded the largest share of the overall smart waste management market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapidly increasing volume of waste and favorable government initiatives. However, the industrial sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe dominated the global smart waste management market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of smart city initiatives and technological advancements. In addition, the presence of prominent players and government initiatives are further accelerating the growth of this regional segment.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing urbanization and increasing government initiatives.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the industry's leading market participants over the past four years. The global smart waste management market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely Suez Environmental Services (France), Veolia Environmental Services (France), Enevo (Finland), OnePlus Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.), Bigbelly, Inc. (U.S.), Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.), BIN-e (Poland), Ecube Labs Co, Ltd. (South Korea), Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.), Sensoneo (Slovakia), Averda (Dubai), Evreka (Turkey), and SAP SE (Germany) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-waste-management-market-5063

Scope of the Report

Smart Waste Management Market, By Type

Smart Collection

Smart Processing

Smart Disposal

Smart Energy Recovery

Smart Waste Management Market, by Component

Solutions Fleet Management Remote Monitoring Data Analytics & Advanced Reporting Network Management Asset Management

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Smart Waste Management Market, by Application

Residential & Municipality

Industrial

Commercial

Construction & Demolition

Energy

Water Supply & Sewage Treatment

Smart Waste Management Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5063

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

E-waste Management Market by Equipment [Small, Large, Temperature, Screen, IT], Method [Recycling, Dispose/Trash], Waste Source [Household, Industrial, Telecom, Medical, Consumer], Material [Metal (Ferrous, Non Ferrous), Plastic] - Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/e-waste-management-market-5003

Smart Cities Market by Application (Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, Water Management, Waste Management, Smart Healthcare, Smart Lighting, Smart Education), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-cities-market-5087

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product and Service (Services, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), and Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.