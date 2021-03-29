BigIron Auctions to Host Classic Car and Motorcycle Auction Featuring Chevyland USA Inventory

ST. EDWARD, Neb., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigIron Auctions announced today it is conducting an online auction featuring more than $1 million in classic cars and motorcycles, original Chevrolet parts and dealer memorabilia from the historic Chevyland USA car museum in Elm Creek, Neb.



Monte Hollertz was a Nebraska farmer, turned classic car enthusiast who passed away in Jan. 2020. He began collecting different models of classic cars in the 1960s. Hollertz opened Chevyland USA in 1974 and took over as head curator in 1980. Chevyland USA housed more than 80 vintage vehicles from the early 1900s and newer.

With more over 400 items, there is sure to be an item of interest for any car enthusiast or collector looking for items to add to their collection.

Among the items included in the auction are:

1915 Chevrolet Baby Grand Touring H-4 4-Door

1922 Chevrolet 490 3Dr Sedan

1925 Chevrolet Superior Series K Roadster

1947 Chevrolet Fleetmaster 2Dr Coupe

1958 Chevrolet Impala Tri-Power 2DR Hardtop

1967 Chevrolet Impala SS

1969 Corvette Stingray



Take a peek inside the museum to see some of items that will be sold during the auction.

BigIron Auctions offer buyers an easy-to-use, secure, online platform in which to browse and bid on these classic cars and other items. There are never any buyer’s fees, the auctions are unreserved, and all equipment is lien-free. In addition, we provide complete transparency between the buyer and seller.

To view the items included in the auction, please visit the BigIron Auctions site when the auction opens for bidding on April 15, 2021. The auction will close on May 6, 2021.

NOTE: Interviews are also available for media who want to learn more about auction items or are interested in talking with someone from the Hollertz family to learn more about Monte’s history or the collectibles available.

About BigIron Auctions

BigIron's online platform allows you to virtually “kick the tires” before you buy. We provide the seller's information to our online buyers, so they have access to the same kind of information they'd get in person.

We've reinvented the way used farm, construction and transportation equipment is sold to best meet the needs of our buyers and sellers with unreserved auctions, a guarantee of free title and no buyer fees. We are committed to continually improving our state-of-the-art online platform, where we host weekly online auctions every Wednesday. From this commitment, we have grown to become one of the largest unreserved online auctions serving rural America, selling tens of thousands of items weekly to registered bidders representing a global marketplace.

Media Contact

Sandi Scott

BigIron Auctions

651-208-4582

sscott@tunheim.com