Introducing the New BODYGYM - A Resistance Band-Based Fitness System for World-Class Workouts at Home

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BODYGYM today introduced a revolutionary new fitness system that harnesses the power of resistance training and — at $120 — provides excellent value and versatility for anyone building a home gym in the wake of COVID-19. According to a recent survey , “59% of Americans say they don’t plan on renewing their gym memberships once the pandemic is over.”

The fitness system allows users to perform over 150 exercises that mimic the body’s everyday functional movements and target every muscle group for strength training, toning and an overall fitness boost. BODYGYM is ideal for people of all fitness levels, from novice to expert. All the user needs to do to turn up the difficulty is roll the bar to add resistance. For added workout inspiration and motivation, the companion app ($14.99 per month) provides workout classes led by fitness professionals. These can be accessed on multiple platforms, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast and Mac/Windows computers. New classes will pop up monthly and the company plans to launch live weekly classes later this year.

The head trainer from the app, Mindy Buxton, has been using BODYGYM products for more than 15 years. As a personal trainer and health coach, she recommends it to every single one of her clients.

“I recommend resistance band-focused strength training because unlike dumbbells, they provide tension throughout the entirety of any move and engage your core more frequently and effectively,” said Buxton. “From weight loss to increased muscle mass, no matter what your fitness goals are, a BODYGYM should be part of your routine. It provides access to a diverse array of exercises and can be carried anywhere, so it is a ‘no excuses’ fail-safe.”

BODYGYM is designed for ultimate convenience and durability. The patented bar weighs under 3 lbs and folds to a length of 17 ¼”, making it easy to pack for use on the go. Composed of a plastic glass hybrid, it is more durable and lightweight than other options in this category. High-quality latex ensures the BODYGYM bands maintain their integrity and last a long time. The whole system fits easily in the accompanying drawstring bag that features a stash pocket for keys, wallet, phone and accessories.

This launch comes at the beginning of a new era for the well established, 20-year-old company, which has sold millions of units of the first generation product worldwide. Jordan Terry has taken over as CEO of BODYGYM from his father, former NBA athlete Doug Terry, updating the product and brand to create an affordable functional fitness staple for a new generation.

“We designed BODYGYM for anyone and everyone to use with ease, no matter where they are,” said Jordan Terry, CEO of BODYGYM. “From the hardcore athlete who never wants to be without access to workout equipment to the person who has never stepped foot in a gym but wants to get started on a fitness journey without all the intimidating machines or equipment. The system has plenty to offer each kind of person and everyone in between. It’s a solution that is affordable, takes up a minimal amount of room and pairs with our on-demand style of fitness classes people have grown to love for at-home workouts.”

BODYGYM is now available for $120 at bodygym.com, as well as Amazon, Ebay and Walmart.com. A few weeks after launch, it will also be available online at Target, BestBuy and Wish.com. BODYGYM is so confident that users will fall in love with the system that they are offering a 60-day trial with the option to return for a full refund for any reason within that time frame.

ABOUT BODYGYM:

BODYGYM is an innovative fitness brand making it easy and affordable for people of all fitness levels to reach their goals. To date, over 2 million people have used the company’s products to incorporate fitness into their lives. Former NBA athlete Doug Terry founded the company in 2002 after a life and career rooted in fitness. He knew the keys to success are consistency, dedication, and perseverance. He aimed to help people incorporate activity in their lives no matter where they were with the creation of BODYGYM. In 2021, Terry’s son Jordan Terry took over the company as CEO and introduced the next generation of the BODYGYM system.

