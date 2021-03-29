Chiesi USA Appoints VP of Medical Affairs to Support Continued Growth

CARY, N.C., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), has appointed Martin Marciniak, RPh, MPP, PhD, as Vice President of Medical Affairs to progress the company’s therapeutic area efforts.

With more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical field, Mr. Marciniak will provide strategic input to late-stage drug development and drive Chiesi post-marketing clinical efforts.

“Martin holds a proven track record of delivering medical and health economic results in support of healthcare providers, payers and policy makers in specialty care therapeutics,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “With his demonstrated leadership and expertise, Martin is a remarkable addition to Chiesi USA, and I’m excited for him to lead our medical affairs team as we grow our therapeutic areas.”

Mr. Marciniak brings significant experience in medical affairs, market access, research and development, partnerships and mergers, with broad knowledge of the healthcare and managed care industry at a global and local level. In his most recent role as Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs for GlaxoSmithKline leading Customer Engagement, Value, Evidence and Outcomes, he delivered key performance metrics through executing strategic and tactical plans to ensure market access for therapies. Other roles he held at GSK included Interim Head of the Respiratory Therapeutic Area and Vice President of US Health Outcomes and Medical Policy.

“It is an honor to join Chiesi USA at this time of exciting growth,” said Mr. Marciniak. “I look forward to supporting the team to deliver meaningful value and results for patients and providers alike.”

Prior to his time at GSK, Mr. Marciniak served as Senior Director of Global Health Outcomes at Eli Lilly and Company, where he led cross-functional U.S. teams in the design, development and execution of the first prospective oncology observational study in underrepresented populations.

Mr. Marciniak earned his Doctorate degree from the University of California at Berkeley, his Master of Public Policy degree from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and his Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from Purdue University.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-oriented group with 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in 29 countries. The Group researches develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care medicine and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development Centre is based in Parma, Italy, and forms part of four other important R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden to promote its own pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. The Group employs over 6,000 people. Chiesi is a Certified B Corporation®. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

