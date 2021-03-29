Simeio Recognized by Ping Identity with Delivery Approved Elite Designation

ATLANTA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio (“Simeio” or the “Company”), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), announced that it has achieved a Delivery Approved Elite designation with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. With this designation, Simeio has demonstrated its excellence and proven customer success in building a sustainable Ping Identity consulting practice.



Becoming part of the Ping Identity Delivery Approved program is a continual commitment to uphold the highest implementation standards for all Ping related Identity and Access Management initiatives. Delivery Approved offers partners four levels of earned designation signifying achievements in deploying Ping Identity solutions, specifically through contributions to customer success, referenceable deployments, robust skill sets and diverse deployments spanning on-premise, hosted cloud and hybrid environments. Ping Identity Delivery Approved program benefits include access to Ping Identity experts in IAM and advanced technical enablement, referral opportunities, marketing resources, as well as workforce, customer, and innovator specialization tracks.

“We’re proud to receive the Delivery Approved Elite Designation from Ping Identity,” said Asif Savvas, SVP Product and Offering at Simeio. “Historically, IAM implementations have an astounding failure rate, but the combination of Simeio + Ping enables organizations to quickly launch or expand IAM and federation programs while achieving, on average, a 60% faster time-to-market than traditional IAM implementations.”



“Ping Identity is the identity champion for digital enterprises, supplying the tools and capabilities to effectively secure their modern, identity-based perimeters,” said Beth Drew, Vice President, Global Channels at Ping Identity. “We’re proud to recognize Simeio as a trusted advisor in deploying Ping Identity solutions. Together we enrich the daily lives of our customers and provide them with frictionless, best-in-class Identity and Access Management solutions.”

For more information on Simeio’s work with Ping Identity visit here: https://marketing.simeiosolutions.com/simeio-and-ping-identity

About Simeio

Simeio provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit http://www.simeio.com/ .

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

