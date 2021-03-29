Standard Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Cognition (“Standard”), which provides the only autonomous checkout solution that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, announced today that The Business Intelligence Group has named it a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program .



Standard was a winner in the Organization category for its Computer Vision technology for autonomous checkout.

“We are so proud to name Standard as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Standard was using AI to substantially improve its customers’ businesses. Congratulations to the entire team!”

The next revolution in tech will be driven by computer vision. Using AI-powered cameras and software, computer vision will change the way we interact with the physical world. Standard is the leading computer vision platform retailers use to quickly transform stores into checkout-free experiences. Its AI-driven computer vision solution enables people to shop without waiting in line, scanning or stopping to pay. Consisting primarily of ceiling-mounted cameras that can detect which items a person picks up, Standard’s system uses no facial recognition and lets shoppers remain completely anonymous. It can be easily installed in existing stores without making any changes to layout, shelving, lighting or inventory management processes. “AI and computer vision are at the heart of the next generation of retail innovation,” said Jordan Fisher, Co-founder and CEO of Standard. “We’re honored that the Business Intelligence Group has recognized the hard work of the Standard team to help our customers use computer vision and AI to change the way the world shops.”

Standard recently raised a $150M round of Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The company is working with customers such as Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (parent company of global convenience store brand “Circle K”) and Compass Group to outfit hundreds of checkout-free stores in 2021 and beyond, with a goal of more than 50,000 stores in the next five years. See the platform in action in this YouTube video .



About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Standard

Standard is the world’s leading computer vision company. Leading retailers like Circle K, Compass, and others use the AI-powered Standard platform to quickly and efficiently transform existing retail stores into checkout free experiences. For consumers, this means no lines, better customer service, and a faster, more enjoyable shopping experience. For retailers, we offer a transformed retail experience, the chance to offer better customer service, low-touch shopping, and the ability to compete against competitors big and small. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with retailers around the world. Learn more at https://standard.ai/

