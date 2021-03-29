TessaB Webinar: “The Future of the Mobile Phone Supply-Chain Market: A Real-Life Consumer Application for Blockchain” - Including IDC & Near Protocol

New York City, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)

Who:

Javier David, Editor, Yahoo Finance

Will Stofega, Program Director, Mobile Phones, International Data Corp. (IDC)

Erik Trautman, CEO of NEAR Foundation

Flavio Mansi, CEO, TessaB

Andrew Weisselberg, Head of Customer Experience, Glyde Marketplace

What:

As blockchain continues to grow, the purpose of this webinar is to inform participants of a real-life consumer use case for blockchain solving inefficiencies within the telecom and mobile phone space.

Learn how new marketplaces can be created leveraging everything from blockchain, AI to smart contracts.

Hear from industry experts about the future of the mobile phone space, the emerging technologies and the impact COVID-19 has had on the supply-chain market.

Discuss the growing importance of sustainability and how blockchain can make a difference

Why:

TessaB Corp. is a technology company operating a blockchain platform on the recently launched The Glyde Marketplace (Glyde) using the Near Protocol. It is conducting this informational webinar with industry experts focused on the use of blockchain and emerging technologies to solve real-life consumer problems and market inefficiencies in the used mobile phone industry. It is also a call to action to download Glyde and donate your used phones.

When:

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – 11:00 a.m. EST

Where:

Via Zoom on CommPRO - Please register on the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h7u6TNZdRmSuLwjKvsYM0w

RSVP:

For information or if you have additional questions please reach out to:

press@tessab.com

About the Moderator: Javier David serves as an editor for Yahoo Finance focusing on financial markets and the global economy. He works closely with reporters on breaking news coverage, analysis and commentary, and exclusive features. As a member of Yahoo Finance’s leadership team, he also helps to plot strategy, assess new opportunities, and drive growth. Javier got his start in journalism reporting on foreign exchange and macroeconomics, capital markets and corporate governance at Reuters, as well as global policymakers. Javier holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and politics from Long Island University, and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University.

About TessaB: TessaB Corp. is a technology company focused on reinventing the secondary market for mobile phones and devices. Leveraging blockchain, AI and machine learning, TessaB is building a technology platform designed to solve inefficiency and trust issues that plague the mobile phone industry, enabling consumers to buy and sell with an unprecedented level of trust, security, and efficiency. TessaB operates the The Glyde Marketplace, an innovative peer-to-peer platform for buying and selling used devices that is commercializing the TessaB technology platform.

For more information visit, www.tessab.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About IDC: International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe

About the NEAR Protocol: NEAR's mission is to enable community-driven innovation to benefit people around the world. NEAR's platform provides decentralized storage and compute that is secure enough to manage high value assets like money or identity and performant enough to make them useful for everyday people, putting the power of the Open Web in their hands.

Technically speaking, NEAR Protocol is a brand new public, proof-of-stake blockchain which is built using a novel consensus mechanism called Doomslug. NEAR Protocol uses a technique called “sharding” which splits the network into multiple pieces so that the computation is done in parallel. Parallelism radically increases throughput and allows the network to scale up as the number of nodes on it increases. With NEAR, there isn’t a theoretical limit on the network’s capacity.

NEAR core contributors have won multiple world championships in competitive programming and worked at major tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Niantic. To learn more about the NEAR Protocol, please visit near.org, and for the press kit visit near.org/press.