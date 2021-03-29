Notice on the acquisition of own shares

English Lithuanian

On 25 March 2021 upon the end of the share buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”), which was carried out in accordance with the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company during the fourth stage of the share buy-back process redeemed 3,788,000 shares (28.81% of all shares issued by the Company) from the 4 Company's shareholders for EUR 8,372,616.40. The Company's shareholders for the redeemed shares were paid on 29 March 2021.

According to the data of 29 March 2021, the Company owns a total 5,088,586 units of its own shares, which makes up 38.7% of all shares issued by the Company.

According to the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the shares owned by the Company are not considered to be deducted from the total number of shares granted with voting right of the issuer and are not counted into the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company.

Structure of INVL Baltic Real Estate authorized capital as of 29 March 2021.

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units* Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorised capital, EUR Portion of the authorised capital, % Ordinary registered shares 13,150,000 8,061,414 1.45 19,067,500 100