Automotive Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials: Global Markets

Applications are discussed, as are properties imparted by NVH materials.

The scope of the various market segments includes -



Segmentation by material -

Rubber: EPDM.

Foam.

Fibers.

Others: Aluminum, high strength steel and felt.



Segmentation by application -

Absorber.

Isolator.

Damper.



Segmentation by vehicle -

Passenger cars.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV).

Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).



The global market is also sub-segmented by region, including: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.Market drivers within each industry are identified.



In addition, key challenges, opportunities and restraints affecting the global markets are also discussed.Technological issues and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed.



Because this is a global study, the analyst analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations. Other parameters considered while ascertaining the market size include -



The market size only entails virgin materials and excludes all recycled materials.

Net sales generated from NVH materials which are supplied from material suppliers to OEMs are only considered.

Recreational vehicles and off-road vehicles are excluded.

Only solid and foamed rubber are included.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive industry was taken into consideration when ascertaining the year-on-year growth from 2020 to 2021.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major material type, vehicle, application and regional markets.



Summary:

Automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) materials refer to materials which are utilized to produce automotive components which aid in reducing the impacts of noise, vibration harshness to offer a comfortable rider experience to occupants.Components incorporating effective NVH fabrication tend to impede and eliminate NVH issues in the vehicle.



Manufacturers operating in the market primarily emphasize on offering custom-made solutions designed to manage NVH concerns based on a vehicle’s key attributes such as weight, body structure and materials.



A diverse range of materials are utilized in the automotive industry to reduce the unfavorable impacts of NVH, including rubber, foam, plastics, fibers and others.Rubber is an ideal NVH material and has been used in the industry since its beginning.



Rubber’s high density enables easier absorption of noise and vibrations.Foams and plastics have also proven to be highly effective in NVH campaigns.



Key automotive components fabricated with these materials include gaskets, seals, mounts and others.

