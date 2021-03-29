Jostens Chosen by Charleston Southern University as Official Class Ring Provider

Minneapolis, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has been chosen by Charleston Southern University to enhance their official class ring tradition with new designs and programs reaching even more students and alumni.

Like many colleges and universities across the country, Charleston Southern University has a rich tradition of offering an “official” class ring design to students and alumni, crafted with meaningful and consistent elements that connect CSU graduates over the course of generations. Priding itself as the “Lowcountry’s only Christian university,” the CSU ring is an important symbol of the school’s mission and commitment to faith.

“My high school and college rings are constant reminders of the blessings and faithfulness of God in my life,” said D. Clark Carter, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students at CSU. “Now, our students will be blessed to have this same wonderful opportunity to mark the significant milestone of being a proud Charleston Southern graduate with a ring crafted by Jostens.”

“Aside from the diploma that hangs on my wall, my Jostens college ring is the most significant material reminder of my university years because it reminds me of the life lessons I learned on campus, the lifelong friends I made, the education that shaped me, and the God who carried me,” continued CSU President Dondi E. Costin. “This new partnership with Jostens will do the same for CSU students. As they leave the university with heads full of knowledge and hearts full of faith, they’ll also leave with hands equipped to serve—for the good of others and the glory of God. On those hands will be Charleston Southern University rings to remind them of who they serve and why.”

In addition to enhancements to the ring design intended to reach an even broader audience of current and alumni students, the Jostens partnership includes a wide range of marketing support and new digital content offerings, including a digital magazine and podcast.

“Official class rings like CSU’s are important, outward expressions of a school’s inner purpose and belief system,” said Tamela Herczeg, Jostens Director for New Business Development and Alumni Relations. “Jostens is honored to be chosen by the leadership at Charleston Southern to help preserve, promote, and perpetuate the school’s mission through their official class ring for generations to come.”

As its partner and provider of Charleston Southern University’s Official Class Ring Program, Jostens will work closely with school officials and students on preserving important elements of the ring design and program that have sustained over time, while enhancing program elements to reach and engage even more CSU students and alumni. For more information on Jostens official ring program innovation and services, contact trustedpartner@jostens.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments