IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Announces Formation of LaSAR Alliance

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an international federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces its newest member program, LaSAR Alliance (Laser Scanning for Augmented Reality).



The LaSAR Alliance (Laser Scanning for Augmented Reality) was established to facilitate an ecosystem to help drive the growth of the market for augmented reality wearables. Activities will include fostering and encouraging the development and promotion of technologies, components, devices, techniques and solutions to enable the efficient design and manufacture of augmented reality wearable devices including smart glasses and head-mounted displays and providing an environment to facilitate a marketplace for ideas where members can exchange and share information, collaborate and partner to create, build and grow effective and compelling LBS (Laser Beam Scanning) based and other solutions, and share best practices.

“The formation of the LaSAR Alliance will facilitate the growth of the Augmented Reality market,” said Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of the LaSAR Alliance. “Laser Beam Scanning solutions show great promise to realize a number of critical requirements necessary for the development of all-day-wearable smart glasses and head-mounted-display solutions. Achieving this objective requires a tightly knit ecosystem of complementary technologies and the Alliance is set-up to foster an environment of cooperation and collaboration.”

ISTO president Marco W Migliaro stated, “We welcome the LaSAR Alliance as a new member program of ISTO Federation of Programs, and the ISTO staff looks forward to helping LaSAR achieve its unique goals using laser beam scanning based solutions. ISTO has a proven track record of successfully facilitating the introduction of new technologies and innovations that improve industry competition and growth.”



LaSAR Alliance’s founding members are: ST Microelectronics, Osram OS, Dispelix, AMAT & Mega1.

LaSAR Alliance has established a tiered membership structure for companies, as well as government and academic organizations. To get involved, visit www.LaSARAlliance.org.

For all media inquiries please reach out to Katherine.valenti@ieee-isto.org