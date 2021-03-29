- Global Satellite Data Services Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027

New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Data Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032830/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Satellite Data Services Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Data Services estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2020-2027. Data Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Image Data segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR

- The Satellite Data Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Airbus SE

Ceinsys Tech Ltd.

DigitalGlobe

Earth-i Ltd.

East View Geospatial Inc.

Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc

ICEYE

ImageSat International N.V.

Land Info Worldwide Mapping

Planet Labs, Inc.

Satellite Imaging Corporation

SATPALDA Geospatial Services

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

SpecTIR LLC

Trimble Inc.

URSA Space Systems







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032830/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Satellite Data Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Analytics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Image Data by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Image Data by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Military by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: France Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: UK Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Data Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image

Data - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government &

Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Satellite

Data Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Satellite

Data Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Satellite

Data Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Satellite

Data Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032830/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________