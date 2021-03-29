Leading Cybersecurity Provider, eSentire, Honored with a 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Waterloo, Ontario, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the category creator and the leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services provider, is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

“eSentire is very proud that its Partner Program was awarded a 5-star rating from CRN, and we want to assure our partners that our work on their behalf is not stopping here. We will continue to invest heavily in our partner program because our partners’ success is our success,” said Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire. “In 2020, our channel delivered more than 40 percent of the company’s bookings, and we expect to deliver more than 50 percent in 2021. Our partners’ customers regard them as their trusted technology advisor. As such, eSentire is committed to providing our partners with the industry’s best MDR services and all the training, sales tools, and marketing support they need to also become their customers’ trusted security advisor.”





eSentire was selected for its best-in-class channel organization. Its collaborative sales approach delivers active engagement and account planning, training, sales tools, deal registration, and co-marketing support to quickly generate demand and close opportunities, growing recurring revenue streams for its partners and eSentire. In 2020, eSentire launched the Partner Advisory Board, which serves as just one aspect of the company’s significant channel investment and draws on valuable feedback and direction from some of its most strategic and successful partners. eSentire also offers a Market Development Fund (MDF) program and a tiered partner-medallion program, tied to enablement and sales productivity.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business.” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”





eSentire protects the critical data and applications of over 940 organizations in 69 countries from current and emerging cyber threats. Its award-winning managed detection and response services consist of the patented, multi-signal correlation capabilities of the company’s Atlas Extended Detection and Response (XDR) cloud platform, 24x7 threat monitoring, real-time cyber hunting led by experts and automated threat response capabilities.





The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

eSentire, Inc., founded in 2001, is the category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, safeguarding businesses of all sizes with the industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform that removes blind spots and enables 24x7 threat hunters to contain attacks and stop breaches within minutes. Its threat-driven, customer-focused culture makes the difference in eSentire’s ability to attract the best talent across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native skill sets. Its highly skilled teams work together toward a common goal to deliver the best customer experience and security efficacy in the industry. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.