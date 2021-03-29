Local Entrepreneurs Bring Smartphone Repair Franchise to Hanover

HANOVER, Md., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Hanover at 7690 Dorchester Blvd, Suite 103. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

Franchising partners Ameer and Jana McCall launched uBreakiFix Hanover on March 17. Ameer’s journey with uBreakiFix began simply as a customer in need of a phone repair.

“I purchased a Google Pixel 3a when it was first available and within 10 days of having it, I dropped the phone in my driveway and shattered my screen,” said Ameer. “After calling Google, I was directed to a uBreakiFix location in Washington, D.C., and they fixed my phone in an hour. After that, we did some research into their franchising opportunities and discovered that the business model for uBreakiFix was set up in a way that practically assured success for franchisees. The rest is history.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Ameer has always aspired to be a business owner and is excited to start a meaningful legacy with uBreakiFix, starting with the Hanover location.

“Being a successful business owner has been a personal goal all my life,” said Ameer. “I'm excited to finally be on that path with this business opportunity and look forward to years of success. We are building a legacy for our children to be proud of. The strategic partnerships uBreakiFix employs and the sheer number of stores is staggering. With this opening, we hope to become the go-to electronics repair store for the Hanover community.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Hanover and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/hanover. uBreakiFix Hanover is located at:

uBreakiFix

7690 Dorchester Blvd #103, Hanover, MD 21076

(240) 512-2886

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

404-717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3dfcf53-b7e3-466b-9dd5-bf41702a85e4