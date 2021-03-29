Sage North America and Sage Intacct Partner Programs awarded 5-Star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

ATLANTA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded both the Sage North America and Sage Intacct Partner Programs a 5-star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide.



This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is exclusively awarded to companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

The Sage North America Partner Program continues to build a robust network of partners -- with almost 350 firms in the program, including 28 of the Top 100 VARs, Sage is steadily increasing the resources it provides for partners to grow their business, build long-term customer relationships, and maximize their revenue stream. With access to Sage Partner Hub, Sage City, and the new Sage Marketplace launched in 2020, the North America Partner Program continues to put the focus on community and support.

“2020 was a challenging year, but our North America Partner Program continued to foster growth and offer support to the channel community,” said Nancy Teixeira, VP of Partner Strategy and Sales North America, at Sage. “This award is a testament to our team’s resilience and determination in continuing to innovate our partner channel and deliver real value through our partner program.”

The Sage Intacct Partner Program has grown steadily since its inception in 2010 and continues to attract the industry’s top organizations. The Sage Intacct program has nearly 500 partners, including 37 of the Top 100 VARs and 48 of the Top 100 CPA firms in the industry. Sage Intacct’s network of partners deliver comprehensive, high quality services, support, and software to help companies get maximum value from their Sage Intacct investment. In 2020, the Sage Intacct Partner Program was responsible for delivering nearly half of the new Sage Intacct customers.

“This recognition cements the hard work our team has done to build this program up over the past decade,” said Taylor Macdonald, Sage’s SVP of Channels for Sage Intacct. “We take pride in the robust resources and deep, hands-on support we offer our partners. Their success is our success, so we invest the time and attention to help each of our partners grow and succeed.”

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide each year to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. The ratings are based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blane Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

