Cloud Kitchen Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 201.1 Billion By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

The Global Cloud Kitchen Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.0% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 201.1 Bn by 2027.



The global cloud kitchen market is projected to experience potential growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for online delivery of food & beverages in recent years is primarily driving the market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic has also accelerated the demand for online food delivery because lockdowns and the risk of spreading viruses have hampered visits to offline restaurants. Additionally, the cost efficiency associated with cloud kitchens is further bolstering the market growth.

The global cloud kitchen market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, nature, and geography. By type, the market is divided into independent cloud kitchen, commissary/shared kitchen, and kitchen pods. Based on product type, market segments include burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food, and others. By nature, the cloud kitchen market is studied across franchised and standalone cloud kitchens.

The franchised segment is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) and is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period with potential growth. The increasing trend of franchised outlets across the globe especially in developing economies is bolstering the regional market value.

Asia Pacific is experiencing potential growth with double digit CAGR (%) in the cloud kitchen market and the region is also projected to lead the market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The major economies of the region including Japan, China, and India are the major revenue contributors to the regional market value. The continuously developing economies along with the increasing purchasing power of residents are supporting the regional market growth. The exponential increase in demand for online food delivery owing to the increasing working population across the developing economies is propelling the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors are Cloud Kitchen, Dahmakan, DoorDash Kitchens, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Keatz, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Rebel Foods, Starbucks (Star Kitchen), and Zuul Kitchen. The major players are expanding their presence in developing economies through new collaborations and partnerships in the respective regions.

Some of the key observations regarding the cloud kitchen industry include:

Rebel Foods is set to increase its third-party partnerships with restaurants chain. The strategic move is particularly to fuel cloud kitchen for its own gourmet brands including Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, and Oven Story from more than 320 locations. Rebel Foods also outsources its kitchen to other brands under the Rebel Launcher Program. The company works with 15 restaurant chains including Mad Over Donuts, Natural’s ice-cream, Wendy’s, and Anand Sweets.





A Dubai-based cloud kitchen platform brand Kitopi is seeking funding between US$150 million to US$200 million to expand its presence in Southeast Asia. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kitopi has suspended its operations in the UK and the US and looking forward to the expansion of its cloud kitchen in the Middle East and Asia. Moreover, the company is headquartered in Dubai, operates around 60 kitchens.





Kitch, a cloud kitchen operator has teamed up with the Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar in 2021, to expand its operations across the GCC. As a part of the franchise agreement, the first Barbar restaurant is scheduled to be open in Dubai, followed by 7 more in the UAE, 20 in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Kitch will also open 2 Barbar restaurants in Qatar by the beginning of 2022.





Kouzina, a Bangalore-based Company has celebrated 7 years of its operation in March 2021. It has been started back in 2013 from a single brand single kitchen to more than 40 multibrand cloud kitchens across 7 cities in India. The company has been exhibited consistent growth in the last 7 years. Kouzina offers a digitally powered platform that delivers food items from a network of hyperlocal cloud kitchens.



