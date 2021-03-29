Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Announces First Two Mutual Funds Converted to ETFs are Now Trading on NYSE

PASADENA, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guinness Atkinson Asset Management today announced that two of its mutual funds have now officially begun trading as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) under the firm’s SmartETFs brand.



The mutual funds converted were the Guinness Atkinson Dividend Builder Fund (Nasdaq: GAINX) and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Builder Fund (Nasdaq: GAADX). In a non-taxable event for the mutual funds’ shareholders, the shares of the two mutual funds now trade as shares of the SmartETFs Dividend Builder (NYSE Arca: DIVS) and SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder (NYSE Arca: ADIV), respectively.

The information statement about the conversion is available at this link. Guinness Atkinson previously announced more details of the transactions--believed to be the first of their kind in the U.S. asset management industry.

"I’m extremely proud of our team at Guinness Atkinson, as well as our partner advisors, and above all, pleased for our shareholders who we believe will be better served in the current strategies through an ETF vehicle,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. “Seeing the strategies now officially trade as ETFs only gives me more confidence that we will continue to be able to offer groundbreaking, innovative solutions to both Guinness Atkinson Asset Management and SmartETFs shareholders in the future.”

Guinness Atkinson launched SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSE Arca: MOTO), SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS: SULR) and SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSE Arca: MRAD) as part of its SmartETFs family of funds.

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSE Arca: DIVS) is an actively managed dividend growth strategy that seeks dividend-paying companies that have provided an inflation-adjusted cash flow return on investment of at least 10% in each of the last 10 years. The ETF invests in approximately 35 dividend paying companies globally. The strategy continues to be managed by Dr. Ian Mortimer and Matthew Page.

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSE Arca: ADIV) is an actively managed dividend strategy focused on investing in dividend-producing stocks of mature companies in the Asia Pacific region. The strategy continues to be managed by Edmund Harriss.

About Guinness Atkinson Funds

Guinness Atkinson Funds are designed to help investors capitalize on the profound rate of innovation and change that characterize the 21st century, including long term global trends such as the traditional and alternative energy sources that fuel economic development, the development of emerging Asian markets, and the continually transforming corporate landscape.

About SmartETFs

SmartETFs are managed by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. Guinness Atkinson was formed in 2002 and began managing the Guinness Atkinson Funds in 2003. The key executives of Guinness Atkinson previously worked together at predecessor companies and the oldest of our eight mutual funds was launched in 1994.

Our portfolio management team is located in London, England. Our US headquarters are in Pasadena, California.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, please visit www.SmartETFs.com for the SmartETFs or www.gafunds.com for the Guinness Atkinson mutual funds or call (866) 307-5990. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investing involves risk including the loss of principal. The Funds invest in foreign securities and emerging markets which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. There are no guarantees that a dividend-paying company will continue to pay or increase its dividend.

The mutual funds and ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

