Cogswell University of Silicon Valley Announces New Name

San Jose, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogswell University of Silicon Valley, a pillar of educational innovation in Northern California for the past 134 years, is pleased to announce that effective April 1, 2021, it will be known as the University of Silicon Valley™ (USV™).

This name change reflects the University’s commitment to an educational experience underpinned by creativity and reflective of the region it calls home. Catalyzing this name change are the new graduate degrees added to USV’s unique program mix in creative technology fields, along with the University’s growth beyond its Santa Clara County borders, taking the Silicon Valley ethos to students across the globe with distance education.

“Dating back to our founding, our institution has always had its eye on the future. Changing our name is a reflection of that mindset as we expand into graduate programs and certificates, while taking the qualities of Silicon Valley across the country and globe.” – Charles Restivo, CEO, USV™

Originally known as a high school and then Cogswell Polytechnical College, the institution was founded in 1887 to meet the demand for a new kind of technical education, one where students learned by doing. It was the first technical training institution on the West Coast. USV™ has been regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) since 1977.

As the University of Silicon Valley™, the institution has renewed its commitment to the future via its unique approach to education that goes beyond bachelor’s and master’s degrees. This includes the University’s new certificate programs, which stay true to the vision of founder Dr. Henry Cogswell by preparing students to be innovative leaders for the modern economy.

About the University of Silicon Valley™

Founded in 1887 as the first technical training institution on the West Coast, the University of Silicon Valley™ (USV™) has been training the innovators of tomorrow through hands-on learning for over 130 years. USV™ prepares students for success in creative-technology industries through a project-based learning approach inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of our Silicon Valley location. Students have the opportunity to learn by doing in USV’s expanding list of bachelor’s, master’s, and certificate programs. Visit USV.edu or call 1-855-264-7935 to learn more about our award-winning programs. For important regulatory information, please visit our website at usv.edu /disclosures.