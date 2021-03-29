English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 29 March 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2020 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for year 2020 (including Corporate Governance Statement) on its website on 25 March 2021. They are available in PDF format in English and in Finnish on company’s website. Finnish version is available on www.honka.fi and English version is available on www.honka.com.

Honkarakenne has also published its Remuneration Report for 2020 on the company’s website and on Stock Exchange Release on 25 March 2021. Reports are also attached to this release.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or Teppo Sipilä, Interim CFO, tel. +358 44 431 0322, teppo.sipila@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Ltd supplies high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka® brand. The company has delivered over 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory located in Karstula. In 2020, Honkarakenne Group’s consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.9 million, of which exports accounted for 30%. www.honka.com

Attachments