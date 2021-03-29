Green manufacturing plant to accelerate Vancouver Island’s transition towards a clean economy

Vancouver / Traditional Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian green construction technology company, Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced that a new green manufacturing plant will be developed on the southern end of Vancouver Island. The plant – which represents an investment of approximately $50 million – will create more than 200 local, green jobs in the area, and will accelerate Vancouver Island’s transition towards a cleaner economy.

Vancouver-based company Nexii is rapidly scaling the deployment of its breakthrough green building products in response to escalating customer demand. Through its Nexii Certified Manufacturing program, Nexii provides independent local manufacturing businesses with access to its operating systems and protocols to produce Nexii building products in their regions. The new Vancouver Island facility – known as Alexzi Building Solutions Inc. – will be developed under Nexii’s Certified Manufacturing program.

Stephen Sidwell, CEO of Nexii Building Solutions, commented: “We’re excited to enter into a new Nexii Certified Manufacturing agreement with our partners on Vancouver Island, which will see Alexzi Building Solutions Inc. use Nexii’s breakthrough green technology to produce our sustainable building products in the region. Vancouver Island is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the Province, and it’s essential to ensure that all new construction on the Island is also green construction.”

“Green technology innovation in our manufacturing sector is essential as we continue to move toward a low-carbon economy,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “In addition to being a tremendous job creator, this partnership advances our government’s CleanBC goals by encouraging the construction of buildings with smaller carbon footprints.”

Alexzi Building Solutions Inc. will be operated by a qualified group of professionals with deep experience in manufacturing and real estate, and will be led by local business women Amber Simpson and Elizabeth Liu, QC. Alexzi is currently in the process of identifying possible sites for the new 150,000 sq ft facility, and the plant is expected to be operational in late 2021 or early 2022.

Amber Simpson, CEO of Alexzi Building Solutions Inc, said: “The construction industry is entering a period of substantial adjustment. The environmental concerns from traditional construction methods and the need for innovations that can enhance efficiencies make the Nexii product a perfect solution.

“Born and raised in Victoria I understand that I am living on one of the most beautiful Islands in the world. We have old-growth forests, beautiful beaches and extensive wild life. The opportunity to bring a sustainable building product to our Island is incredibly exciting. A green alternative to concrete, how awesome is that!”

Nexii is a green construction technology company that is committed to tackling the global environmental crisis by accelerating the supply of more sustainable buildings. Nexii employs a holistic approach to green construction, using breakthrough materials and precision manufacturing technology to rapidly assemble high-quality and sustainable buildings.

To date, Nexii has announced six production facilities across North America – five in Canada and one in the United States. In December 2020, Nexii constructed a first-of-its-kind sustainably built Starbucks drive thru store in British Columbia. Built using its revolutionary and proprietary green technology, Nexii was able to reduce the Starbucks store's carbon emissions by approximately 30%.

###



About Nexii:

Through its innovative building solutions, Nexii’s mission is to create sustainable, durable, cost-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings. Nexii engages in ongoing third-party testing to ensure the quality and safety of its products across a range of test categories, including strength, durability, and structural integrity. Nexii is well-suited for most building types, including industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential, single-family homes, as well as for the growing retrofit market.

As a company concerned with environmental and social impacts, Nexii is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet by manufacturing and retrofitting truly sustainable buildings.