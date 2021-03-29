Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Plans to Use Limited Edition NFTs to Promote a Membership Model at its Esports Gaming Centers

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique units of data secured on a blockchain digital ledger, and can represent creative works such as video, audio, and art.

Boca Raton, Florida, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it will be selling a series of limited edition NFTs exclusively available to members of its esports gaming centers. Simplicity Esports has the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in North America with a database of over 400,000 paying customers.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “As we enter the summer months, we will be promoting memberships throughout the footprint. The memberships will give customers exclusive access to purchase limited edition esports NFTs. I see an opportunity for us to reward our members with access to unique events and items, such as NFTs as a thank you for their recurring commitment to our gaming centers. We are also in discussions with Project Token regarding other ways blockchain can make our gaming centers more secure, efficient, and beneficial to customers.”

Simplicity Esports previously announced they have partnered with Project Token and the University of Central Florida (“UCF”) Blockchain Innovation Lab to create, mint, and sell NFTs.

