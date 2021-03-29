Touax: ERRATUM Details on the reading of the 2020 revenues from activities previously published in the Press Release of March 24, 2021

PRESS RELEASE Paris, March 29, 2021 – 5.45 p.m.
THE OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
ERRATUM
Details on the reading of the 2020 revenues from activities previously published in the Press Release of March 24, 2021
Touax is publishing today details on the table of revenue from activities by quarter and by division published in the appendix to the press release of March 24, 2021 on FY 2020 results, for the River Barges and Containers divisions.
The specified table is below:
ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION
| Revenue from activities
(in € thousands)
|Q1 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|TOTAL
|Q1 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q4 2019
|TOTAL
|Leasing revenue on owned equipment
|9,198
|9,118
|8,910
|8,860
|36,086
|8,517
|9,287
|9,007
|9,564
|36,375
|Leasing revenue on managed equipment
|3,483
|3,369
|3,329
|3,377
|13,558
|3,422
|3,507
|3,453
|3,460
|13,842
|Ancillary services
|1,619
|2,137
|1,845
|1,149
|6,750
|1,456
|2,094
|1,952
|2,664
|8,166
|Management fees on managed assets
|53
|57
|73
|87
|270
|Total leasing activity
|14,353
|14,681
|14,157
|13,473
|56,664
|13,395
|14,888
|14,412
|15,688
|58,383
|Sales of owned equipment
|939
|662
|354
|141
|2,096
|88
|61
|677
|838
|1,664
|Total sales of equipment
|939
|662
|354
|141
|2,096
|88
|61
|677
|838
|1,664
|Fees on syndication
|214
|232
|746
|1,192
|1,076
|1,076
|Freight railcars
|15,506
|15,575
|14,511
|14,360
|59,952
|13,483
|14,949
|15,089
|17,602
|61,123
|Leasing revenue on owned equipment
|1,636
|1,626
|1,755
|1,638
|6,655
|1,618
|1,747
|1,743
|1,510
|6,618
|Ancillary services
|1,246
|439
|1,063
|1,319
|4,067
|1,222
|1,146
|1,502
|1,187
|5,057
|Total leasing activity
|2,882
|2,065
|2,818
|2,957
|10,722
|2,840
|2,893
|3,245
|2,697
|11,675
|Sales of owned equipment
|56
|56
|42
|106
|148
|Total sales of equipment
|56
|56
|42
|106
|148
|Fees on syndication
|1,046
|1,046
|River barges
|2,882
|2,065
|2,818
|4,059
|11,824
|2,882
|2,893
|3,245
|2,803
|11,823
|Leasing revenue on owned equipment
|2,578
|2,581
|2,335
|2,054
|9,548
|1,558
|1,331
|2,356
|2,339
|7,584
|Leasing revenue on managed equipment
|10,198
|9,370
|8,453
|8,181
|36,202
|13,119
|12,531
|11,726
|11,605
|48,981
|Ancillary services
|1,662
|2,041
|2,469
|1,432
|7,604
|1,818
|1,490
|2,168
|2,786
|8,262
|Management fees on managed assets
|28
|28
|28
|27
|111
|Total leasing activity
|14,466
|14,020
|13,285
|11,694
|53,465
|16,495
|15,352
|16,250
|16,730
|64,827
|Sales of owned equipment
|4,065
|4,192
|6,344
|6,409
|21,010
|1,833
|3,009
|3,416
|3,425
|11,683
|Margins on sales of managed equipment
|2,128
|874
|786
|581
|4,369
|831
|1,697
|1,625
|741
|4,894
|Total sales of equipment
|6,193
|5,066
|7,130
|6,990
|25,379
|2,664
|4,706
|5,041
|4,166
|16,577
|Fees on syndication
|18
|13
|17
|48
|389
|(7)
|8
|390
|Containers
|20,677
|19,086
|20,428
|18,701
|78,892
|19,548
|20,051
|21,299
|20,896
|81,794
|Leasing revenue on owned equipment
|13
|11
|12
|19
|55
|24
|22
|14
|18
|78
|Ancillary services
|51
|(129)
|(1)
|(202)
|(281)
|22
|2
|(8)
|(134)
|(118)
|Total leasing activity
|64
|(118)
|11
|(183)
|(226)
|46
|24
|6
|(116)
|(40)
|Sales of owned equipment
|868
|2,362
|4,219
|5,501
|12,950
|1,308
|3,855
|511
|8,179
|13,853
|Total sales of equipment
|868
|2,362
|4,219
|5,501
|12,950
|1,308
|3,855
|511
|8,179
|13,853
|Other capital gains on disposal
|15
|1
|16
|456
|456
|Miscellaneous and eliminations
|947
|2,244
|4,230
|5,319
|12,740
|1,354
|4,335
|517
|8,063
|14,269
|Total revenue from activities
|40,012
|38,970
|41,987
|42,439
|163,408
|37,267
|42,228
|40,150
|49,364
|169,009
UPCOMING EVENTS
- May 14, 2021: Q1 2021 Revenue from activities
- June 23, 2021: Annual General Meeting
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is a European leader in the leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.
For more information: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00
Attachment