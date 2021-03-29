Touax: ERRATUM Details on the reading of the 2020 revenues from activities previously published in the Press Release of March 24, 2021

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                                  Paris, March 29, 2021 – 5.45 p.m.

ERRATUM

Details on the reading of the 2020 revenues from activities previously published in the Press Release of March 24, 2021

Touax is publishing today details on the table of revenue from activities by quarter and by division published in the appendix to the press release of March 24, 2021 on FY 2020 results, for the River Barges and Containers divisions.

The specified table is below:

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

Revenue from activities
(in € thousands) 		Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 TOTAL Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 TOTAL
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 9,198 9,118 8,910 8,860 36,086 8,517 9,287 9,007 9,564 36,375
Leasing revenue on managed equipment 3,483 3,369 3,329 3,377 13,558 3,422 3,507 3,453 3,460 13,842
Ancillary services 1,619 2,137 1,845 1,149 6,750 1,456 2,094 1,952 2,664 8,166
Management fees on managed assets 53 57 73 87 270          
Total leasing activity 14,353 14,681 14,157 13,473 56,664 13,395 14,888 14,412 15,688 58,383
Sales of owned equipment 939 662 354 141 2,096 88 61 677 838 1,664
Total sales of equipment 939 662 354 141 2,096 88 61 677 838 1,664
Fees on syndication 214 232   746 1,192       1,076 1,076
Freight railcars 15,506 15,575 14,511 14,360 59,952 13,483 14,949 15,089 17,602 61,123
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,636 1,626 1,755 1,638 6,655 1,618 1,747 1,743 1,510 6,618
Ancillary services 1,246 439 1,063 1,319 4,067 1,222 1,146 1,502 1,187 5,057
Total leasing activity 2,882 2,065 2,818 2,957 10,722 2,840 2,893 3,245 2,697 11,675
Sales of owned equipment       56 56 42     106 148
Total sales of equipment       56 56 42     106 148
Fees on syndication       1,046 1,046          
River barges 2,882 2,065 2,818 4,059 11,824 2,882 2,893 3,245 2,803 11,823
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 2,578 2,581 2,335 2,054 9,548 1,558 1,331 2,356 2,339 7,584
Leasing revenue on managed equipment 10,198 9,370 8,453 8,181 36,202 13,119 12,531 11,726 11,605 48,981
Ancillary services 1,662 2,041 2,469 1,432 7,604 1,818 1,490 2,168 2,786 8,262
Management fees on managed assets 28 28 28 27 111          
Total leasing activity 14,466 14,020 13,285 11,694 53,465 16,495 15,352 16,250 16,730 64,827
Sales of owned equipment 4,065 4,192 6,344 6,409 21,010 1,833 3,009 3,416 3,425 11,683
Margins on sales of managed equipment 2,128 874 786 581 4,369 831 1,697 1,625 741 4,894
Total sales of equipment 6,193 5,066 7,130 6,990 25,379 2,664 4,706 5,041 4,166 16,577
Fees on syndication 18   13 17 48 389 (7) 8   390
Containers 20,677 19,086 20,428 18,701 78,892 19,548 20,051 21,299 20,896 81,794
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13 11 12 19 55 24 22 14 18 78
Ancillary services 51 (129) (1) (202) (281) 22 2 (8) (134) (118)
Total leasing activity 64 (118) 11 (183) (226) 46 24 6 (116) (40)
Sales of owned equipment 868 2,362 4,219 5,501 12,950 1,308 3,855 511 8,179 13,853
Total sales of equipment 868 2,362 4,219 5,501 12,950 1,308 3,855 511 8,179 13,853
Other capital gains on disposal 15     1 16   456     456
Miscellaneous and eliminations 947 2,244 4,230 5,319 12,740 1,354 4,335 517 8,063 14,269
                     
Total revenue from activities 40,012 38,970 41,987 42,439 163,408 37,267 42,228 40,150 49,364 169,009


UPCOMING EVENTS

  • May 14, 2021: Q1 2021 Revenue from activities
  • June 23, 2021: Annual General Meeting

 

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is a European leader in the leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information: www.touax.com

 

